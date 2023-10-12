The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the practical test dates for the CBSE Board Test 2024. These dates are reported for Class 10, and 12 practical tests for the winter-bound schools. To view and download the CBSE Class 10, and 12 practical test schedule, students can visit the official site at cbse.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10, and 12 practical tests of winter-bound schools for the session 2023-24 will be conducted from November 14 to December 14, 2023. The marks will be uploaded once after the end of the practical exams. The board has ordered that by the completion of the practical tests, the uploading of marks should be commenced.

CBSE Class 10, and 12 practical exams date sheet: How to download?

• Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

• Press the link that says, 'CBSE Class 10, and 12 practical exams of winter-bound schools for session 2023-24', once you arrive at the website’s homepage.

• The PDF of the exam dates will display on the screen, as you click on it.

• Download the date sheet.

CBSE Class 10, and 12 practical exams: Overview

According to the data, no external examiner will be given by the Board to help with the class 10 practical, and the Board won't likewise supply practical answer books. The schools will be responsible for making arrangements for such facilities. Apart from this, for the Class 12 practical test, the Board will select an examiner from outside to help the board with test related activities.

CBSE has also added that if there are over 30 students, practical tests must be held in two or three sessions in a day to ensure a fair and genuine assessment.