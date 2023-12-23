Sensex (    %)
                        
MU, Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer course on temple management

It will be one of the various diploma and certificate-level courses to be offered offline as well as in online mode under this collaboration

Entrance to the campus of Mumbai University. Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai University has said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer a course on temple management.
It will be one of the various diploma and certificate-level courses to be offered offline as well as in online mode under this collaboration. The university's Centre for Hindu Studies along with its Sanskrit Department has inked the MoU with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies, a press release issued by the university said. The course will focus on holistic study of Hindu philosophy with degree and certificate courses.
First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon