Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

A final that was billed as India's road to great glory as they could have ended Australia's winning run, turned out to be a game of David and Goliath in reality

A recap of the 2003 World Cup final between India and Australia. Photo: X

A recap of the 2003 World Cup final between India and Australia. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us
India and Australia are going to be playing the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But this is not the first time that these two teams have met in the final of an ODI World Cup. 20 years ago, in South Africa’s Johannesburg, Sourav Ganguly’s men were up against Ricky Ponting’s in the 2003 World Cup. 

Check India vs Australia final live score and match updates in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Australia were the defending champions, however, it was supposed to be India’s best-ever chance since 1983 to win a World Cup as both Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar were in the best of their batting form. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The toss-call that gets questioned in every World Cup 

India skipper Sourav Ganguly won the toss and on a bright sunny morning, opted to field first. The call, which is still debated today and most of the time is called a wrong one was made on the pretext of getting early purchase from a wicket that remained under covers till early morning on match day. Mixed with it was also the fact that India had been bundled out for 125 earlier in a group-stage game in that very World Cup by the Aussies.

Check India vs Australia final live full scorecard here

The powerful start by Hayden and Gilchrist 

There was no purchase for the Indian bowlers as they did not bowl the length to get a purchase. Short most of the time, the trio of Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Javagal Srinath were taken to the cleaners by Aussie openers Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist. They added 105 for the first wicket with Gilchrist going on to hit a fifty. 

The Ricky Ponting show 

After the fall of the openers, Australian captain Ricky Ponting walked in alongside Damien Martyn and the pair didn’t get out. They added 234 in only 181 balls to take Australia to their then-highest ODI score of 359/2 in 50 overs. Ponting hit a magnificent hundred, scoring 140 in just 121 balls to put huge pressure on the Indian side. 

Also Read

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

The Ashes: Mcgrath blames Stokes, says England should have declared early

Here's why Ganguly was not timed out despite coming to crease after 6 mins

Ashes: England playing Cazball, not Bazball says Australia's Glenn McGrath

Sourav Ganguly buys stake in inter-city food delivery platform JustMyRoots

IND vs AUS final: Aussies one step away from 6th World Cup title; key stats

IND vs AUS Final: Ahmedabad pitch in controversy as Aussies raise concern

Passing on the baton: Will Shubman Gill take on the mantle from Kohli?

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup Final Updates: India lose 3 quick wickets

World Cup final: From US to UK, India leads betting odds against Australia


Martyn and Ponting didn’t give any chance to the Indian bowlers. While Ponting targeted the spinners by using his feet, Martyn was able to hit pacers for six over covers, which in 2003 was a huge task to even attempt, let alone getting success in it. 

World Cup: India vs Australia 2003 final full scorecard

Australia (50 ovs maximum)
BATTING Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR
Adam Gilchrist † c Sehwag b Harbhajan Singh 57 48 66 8 1 118.75
Matthew Hayden c †Dravid b Harbhajan Singh 37 54 93 5 0 68.51
Ricky Ponting (c) not out 140 121 138 4 8 115.7
Damien Martyn not out 88 84 112 7 1 104.76
Extras (b 2, lb 12, nb 7, w 16) 37
TOTAL 50 Ov (RR: 7.18, 205 Mins) 359/2
BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB
Zaheer Khan 7 0 67 0 9.57 19 5 2 6 2
Javagal Srinath 10 0 87 0 8.7 27 9 3 2 3
Ashish Nehra 10 0 57 0 5.7 30 2 2 3 0
Harbhajan Singh 8 0 49 2 6.12 23 3 2 0 0
Virender Sehwag 3 0 14 0 4.66 6 0 0 0 0
Sachin Tendulkar 3 0 20 0 6.66 6 2 0 1 0
Dinesh Mongia 7 0 39 0 5.57 21 2 1 0 2
Yuvraj Singh 2 0 12 0 6 4 1 0 0 0
India (T: 360 runs from 50 ovs)
BATTING Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR
Sachin Tendulkar c & b McGrath 4 5 2 1 0 80
Virender Sehwag run out (Lehmann) 82 81 107 10 3 101.23
Sourav Ganguly (c) c Lehmann b Lee 24 25 44 3 1 96
Mohammad Kaif c †Gilchrist b McGrath 0 3 4 0 0 0
Rahul Dravid † b Bichel 47 57 87 2 0 82.45
Yuvraj Singh c Lee b Hogg 24 34 48 1 0 70.58
Dinesh Mongia c Martyn b Symonds 12 11 18 2 0 109.09
Harbhajan Singh c McGrath b Symonds 7 8 12 0 0 87.5
Zaheer Khan c Lehmann b McGrath 4 8 20 0 0 50
Javagal Srinath b Lee 1 4 6 0 0 25
Ashish Nehra not out 8 4 7 2 0 200
Extras (b 4, lb 4, nb 4, w 9) 21
TOTAL 39.2 Ov (RR: 5.94, 180 Mins) 234
BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB
Glenn McGrath 8.2 0 52 3 6.24 27 4 2 0 0
Brett Lee 7 1 31 2 4.42 33 5 0 2 4
Brad Hogg 10 0 61 1 6.1 30 4 2 2 0
Darren Lehmann 2 0 18 0 9 5 3 0 0 0
Andy Bichel 10 0 57 1 5.7 28 5 0 4 0
Andrew Symonds 2 0 7 2 3.5 7 0 0 1 0

India’s horrid start 

Instead of recovering from the horrid show in the field, India slumped into misery when they lost their best batter- Sachin Tendulkar- in the first over itself. Trying to repeat the pull shot which got him a four earlier in the over, Sachin was caught and bowled by Glenn McGrath for four. He could add only four more to his gigantic total of 678 runs in the previous 10 matches. 

Sehwag put respectability in India’s chase 

After Sahcin’s dismissal, half the Indian supporters rushed back to their hotel rooms, while the other half were stopped by terrific batting from Sehwag who hit some stupendous shots on his way to 82 off 81 balls. His innings was cut short by lazy running on his part and a direct throw from Darren Lehmann. 

Meek surrender from the rest

After the fall of Sehwag’s wicket, it was a meek surrender by the rest of the Indian batters from there onwards. India kept chasing the game and never reached the target, getting all-out for 234 in the 40th over and losing the final by an embarrassingly high margin of 125 runs.

WATCH: India vs Australia 2003 final highlights


Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Australia cricket world cup ICC World Cup Sourav Ganguly India cricket team Australia cricket team BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon