Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

CBSE announces date sheet for board exams, papers to begin Feb 15

The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject exams fall on the same date, officials said

CBSE Class 10 board results

On the first day, exams for four subjects are scheduled for class 12. (Photo: PTI | Representative)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning from February 15.
The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 12 exams on April 2.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is a sufficient gap between the two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding the schedule for class 12," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
"The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject exams fall on the same date," he added.
For class 10, on February 15, exams for five subjects are scheduled---Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa.
Similarly, on the first day, exams for four subjects are scheduled for class 12. They are --Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital market operation and Physical activity trainer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Board to release exams schedule soon on official site

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Delhi govt plans to provide parents with live-feed of CCTVs in classrooms

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023: When, where, and how to check result

IIM CAT 2023 results to be announced soon, check the details below

IIT-Kanpur sees 891 offers; Microsoft, RIL, Goldman among top recruiters

BCI AIBE 18 Provisional Answer Key 2023 soon at allindiabarexamination.com

Topics : CBSE class 12 CBSE exam CBSE board exams CBSE board exams

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon