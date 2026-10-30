The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated the Scheme of Studies and made it clear that the 3 subjects—Individuals in Society, Modules on Computational Thinking (CT) and AI, and Environmental Education—will not be included in the curriculum, which is a huge relief for Class IX students who will take the board exams in 2028.

Officials claim that these subjects, which were added after the current school year, confused students and made it difficult for them to study 9-10 subjects.

Students can now concentrate on 5 courses for the board exams and learn the remaining subjects without worrying about getting good grades, thanks to the CBSE's clarification.

CBSE on revised Class 10 board exams scheme 2028

Praggya M. Singh, CBSE director (academics), stated in a communique to school principals, “To align the introduction of this curricular area with the implementation schedule, the subject ‘Individuals in Society’ and the ‘Modules of CT and AI’ in Class 9 (2026-27) and the subject ‘Environmental Education’ in Class 10 (2027-28) shall not be part of the curriculum for these batches".

The communique added, “Vocational education shall continue to be a compulsory curricular area for students of Class 10 (2028 batch). To fulfil this requirement, students may opt for either the subject ‘Kaushal Vikas’ or any one of the 22 skill subjects notified by the board".

CBSE revised Class 10 board exams scheme 2028

Students can choose between school-based evaluation and a board exam that results in a nationally recognised skill certification, according to the CBSE's two vocational education tracks. Sources claim that the circular's goal is to make the existing Class IX students' transition to Class X smoother.

“Our foremost priority is to safeguard students’ interests by clearly communicating the academic and examination-related provisions well in advance. The emphasis is on encouraging students to focus on meaningful learning rather than solely on examinations,” a source mentioned to PTI.

“Students opting for any of the 22 skill subjects shall have to appear in the board examination in the respective skill subject in Class 10 (2027-28). The marks and grades for that skill subject will be reflected in the marksheet issued by the Board, as per existing practice. NSQF certificate will also be awarded to a student for successfully passing the Board examination in the offered skill subject,” the CBSE further added.

What is the 2028 CBSE revised Class 10 board exams scheme?

Two languages, maths, physics, and social science will be the five required board exam courses under the scheme.

Nonetheless, a third language, art education, physical education and wellbeing, and vocational education are among the nine required curriculum disciplines that the students will study.

Students can pick between Kaushal Vikas and any of the 22 designated skill subjects, including artificial intelligence, data science, information technology, financial markets, healthcare, and design thinking, even though vocational education is still required.

Students who pass the Class X board test will be certified under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).