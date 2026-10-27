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Joshi calls for more CBSE experience centres to promote practical learning

Inaugurating a CBSE experience centre in Dwarka, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urged wider access to practical learning and stressed the need to equip students with job-ready skills

Prahlad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called for expanding CBSE’s experience centres to promote hands-on learning and ensure access for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

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Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday called for the expansion of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE’s) experience centre, saying more such facilities should be established to promote hands-on learning and help students apply classroom knowledge. He also stressed that students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds should be able to access the facility.
 
Inaugurating the centre at CBSE’s headquarters in Dwarka, Joshi said the education system had increasingly prioritised marks over practical application and a deeper understanding of concepts, and such experience centres would promote hands-on learning in line with the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP).
 
“CBSE should expand this coaching centre and the ministry will provide the necessary support. Students from poor families should also be able to come and have access to this,” he said.
 
 
Joshi linked the emphasis on scoring high marks to the growing importance of coaching centres, which have also faced scrutiny over allegations of paper leaks and examination irregularities.
 
“I personally feel that this trend of memorising and gaining marks has led to the growing importance of coaching centres as we moved to a system which promotes scoring marks no matter what,” Joshi said.

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The minister’s remarks on school education come amid a broader policy push to make learning more experiential and align it with practical skills. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasised experiential learning, critical thinking and vocational education, alongside a move away from rote learning.
 
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Joshi said negotiations were under way over the ongoing protests at Jamia Millia Islamia, where students have been demanding the restoration of the students’ union and the conduct of elections, which have not been held since 2006. The protests began on October 12, with students seeking a definite timeline for the polls, among other demands.
 
Joshi appealed to those involved not to create a law-and-order problem, adding that the body handling the matter would take care of it.
 
“Elections in Jamia have not happened since 2006, so this is not a new issue. Negotiations are going on and my appeal is — no one should create a law and order problem,” he said. Joshi also highlighted the importance of equipping students with skills relevant to changing employment needs, citing demand for trained workers in overseas economies.
 
India needs to better prepare students for employment after school and leverage its advantage in human resources to meet manpower shortages in other economies, he noted.
 
Joshi cited his meeting with Germany’s energy minister, who he said had sought trained Indian workers to address manpower shortages in the country. The minister had specifically requested technicians, engineers and drivers from India, Joshi said.
  

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 8:01 PM IST