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Kerala NEET PG 2026 final merit list released: Check important dates

The CEE, Kerala, has released the Final Merit List and Category List for admission to PG Medical Courses 2026. Candidates can now check details through the official CEE Kerala website

Kerala NEET PG 2026 Final Merit List released

Kerala NEET PG 2026 Final Merit List released. Photo: Shutterstock

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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The Final Merit List and Category List for PG Medical Courses 2026 have been released by Kerala's Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE).
 
Through the official CEE Kerala website and the PG Medical Candidate Portal 2026, candidates who submitted for Kerala NEET PG 2026 admissions can now view their final merit and category details.
 
On October 29, 2026, the final merit and category lists were released. It is recommended that candidates thoroughly review their information and keep a close eye on the official website for any updates regarding option registration, allotment, and admission.

Kerala NEET PG 2026 Important Dates

·        Application process starts- October 12, 2026
 
 
·        Last date of application- October 24, 2026

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·        Provisional merit and category list- October 26, 2026
 
·        Phase 1 option registration starts- October 27, 2026
 
·        Final merit and category list- October 29, 2026
 
·        Last date of option registration- October 31, 2026, 10 AM
 
·        Allotment/joining schedule- To be notified. 

How to check the Kerala NEET PG 2026 Final Merit List?

·        Visit the official CEE Kerala website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
 
·        Go to the PG Medical 2026 section
 
·        Open the PG Medical Candidate Portal 2026
 
·        Log in using the required credentials
 
·        Check the final merit and category details
 
·        Download or save the details for later use.

Kerala NEET PG 2026 Category List: Nativity Certificate Update

Before the deadline for option registration, candidates whose category status has been withheld because of defects in their nativity certificate are permitted to correct the defects.
 
According to CEE Kerala, claims that have already been cancelled will not be reinstated. Therefore, candidates should make sure that their qualifications and accompanying documentation are in order before requesting communal or special reservation or fee concessions. 
 

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 11:26 AM IST