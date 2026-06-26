CBSE to revise order on foreign language choices for greater clarity

The proposed order will state that students currently in Classes 7, 8 and 9 who have opted for two foreign languages under the existing framework will be allowed to continue with the same combination until Class 10. It will also clarify that no mid-course changes will be mandated for these cohorts.

“The earlier order lacked clarity on this matter, which will be cleared in a fresh order to be released in a few days,” said a senior official, one of the two persons quoted above. Both the persons spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The CBSE's May order, issued to align its three-language policy with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, proposed that from the 2026-27 academic session, students must study two Indian languages out of three languages offered. However, it did not clearly specify whether the requirement would apply to students already in Classes 7, 8 and 9 who had opted for two foreign languages, leading to confusion among schools and parents over whether existing language combinations would need to be changed mid-course. Queries sent to the ministry of education and to CBSE on Friday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The requirement under the revised policy to study at least two Indian languages will apply only to students entering Class 6 in future academic cycles and the provision will not be applied retrospectively to students already enrolled in higher classes, the people said.

The clarification comes amid confusion and debate in the school education circles following changes to the three-language formula under the National Education Policy framework. The revised approach, which seeks to promote multilingual proficiency with emphasis on Indian languages, had led to queries from schools and parents on its applicability to students already studying foreign language combinations. In several states, particularly in the south, language policy changes have historically triggered concerns over the perceived imposition of certain languages, prompting sensitivities around implementation.

While the current CBSE revision is aimed at standardising language learning outcomes, schools had sought clarity on whether students already pursuing non-Indian language combinations would be required to switch mid-stream. Education stakeholders also flagged operational challenges, including availability of qualified teachers for additional Indian languages and timetable constraints.

The upcoming amended order is expected to address these concerns and ensure continuity for existing students while rolling out the revised framework prospectively.