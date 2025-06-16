Indian Army Agniveer exam date 2025 released: Check CEE schedule & pattern

The Indian Army has officially released the Agniveer Exam Date 2025 for the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) under the Agnipath scheme. As per the latest notification on the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in, the Agniveer CEE 2025 will be held from June 30 to July 10, 2025, for various roles including General Duty, Technical, Tradesman, Clerk/Store Keeper, and Women Military Police.
The Agniveer admit cards will be released 14 days before the exam date, category-wise. Eligible candidates are advised to download the admit card from the official portal within the specified timeline.
Army Agniveer 2025: Direct link to download schedule
Candidates can download the detailed Agniveer 2025 exam schedule PDF directly from the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Agniveer CEE 2025: Exam schedule category-wise
The Indian Army will conduct the CEE exam in multiple shifts based on entry categories. Below is the complete schedule: Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: Release schedule
Admit cards will be issued 14 days before the respective exam date. Here's the category-wise release date:
Indian Army Agniveer 2025: Exam pattern
The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted online with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Here's a brief overview: