UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Exam city slip to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The city intimation slip for the UGC NET June 2025 exam is anticipated to be released soon on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can make travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance by using this slip to learn more about the city where their exam center is located.
Between June 25 and June 29, 2025, the UGC NET June 2025 exams will be administered using computer-based testing (CBT). For the most recent information on when the city slip and admit card will be released, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website.
UGC NET exams 2025: Date and time (June session)
• Exam dates- June 25 and June 29, 2025
• First Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
• Second Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
UGC NET Admit Card 2025: How to download?
Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Press on UGC NET 2025 admit card download link available
Step 3: Submit the login details
Step 4: The admit card will showcased on the screen
Step 5: View and download hall ticket in PDF format. ALSO READ: MHT CET results 2025 declared for PCM Group; PCB results on June 17
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025: What are the steps to download?
• Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
• On the homepage, press on the link for the UGC NET exam city intimation slip
• A login window will showcased
• Fill in your application number and date of birth
• Your UGC NET exam city intimation slip will be showcased on the screen
• Download and print the intimation slip for later reference.
UGC NET 2025 June session admit card: What are the details mentioned?
1. Candidate Details
• Name
• Roll number
• Category
• Date of birth
• Photo
• Signature
• Father's name
• Application number
• Gender
• Whether a person with a disability (PwD).
2. Exam & Exam Centre Details
• Exam date
• Exam shift and time
• Gate closing time of centre
• Exam day instructions
• Exact address of the UGC NET exam centre allotted to the candidate
• Reporting time at the centre
• UGC NET subject applied for.
ALSO READ: UP BEd JEE results 2025 declared at bujhansi.ac.in; here's how to download
UGC NET June 2025: Exam Pattern
Paper 1
• Marks: 100
• Questions: 50
• Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
• Focus: Teaching/research aptitude, reading comprehension, reasoning ability, and general awareness.
Paper 2
• Marks: 200
• Questions: 100
• Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
• Focus: Subject/domain-specific knowledge chosen by the candidate.
NOTE- The total exam duration is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any breaks. All questions in both papers are mandatory.
UGC NET 2025: Insights
The UGC-NET exam, which will be administered in a CBT mode for 85 subjects from June 25 to 29, 2025, is designed to assess Indian nationals' eligibility for the "award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor," "appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.," and "admission to Ph.D. only" in Indian universities and colleges.
In order to assess Indian candidates' eligibility for Assistant Professor positions and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) positions at Indian universities and colleges, NTA administers the UGC NET on behalf of the University Grants Commission.
The subjects will include History, Geography, Mass Communication & Journalism, Russian, Spanish, English, French, Information Science, Political Science, etc.
UGC NET 2025: Helpline
Candidates can also email ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 for more information on the UGC NET 2025 June session. Candidates can get in touch right away if they have any issues downloading the admit card or if there are any errors in the information on it.
What is UGC NET?
The National Testing Agency (NTA), acting on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC), administers the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), a nationwide exam in India. It establishes whether Indian nationals are qualified for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and/or Assistant Professorships at Indian colleges and universities.