The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially declared the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 for both 1st and 2nd-year students today, June 16.
Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2025 can now check their results on the official websites — tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter Supplementary exam 2025: Key highlights
- Exam Dates: May 22 to May 30, 2025
-
Exam Shifts:
- 1st Year – 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- 2nd Year – 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
TS Inter supply results 2025: Official websites
Here are the official websites to check the TS Inter supply results 2025:
- tgbie.cgg.gov.in,
- results.cgg.gov.in
How to check the TS Inter Supply results 2025?
- Visit the official websites – tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the link “TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 for 1st & 2nd Year”
- Enter your hall ticket number and submit
- Download and save your TS Inter Marks Memo 2025
TS Inter Result Out 2025: Pass percentage (General Stream – Main Exams 2025)
1st Year: 66.89% (2,93,852 out of 4,39,302 passed)
2nd Year: 71.37% (2,85,435 out of 3,99,943 passed)
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: First year breakdown
- Total Pass: 1,79,531 students
- General: 1,68,079
- Vocational: 11,452
Improvement category
- Passed: 1,23,796
- General: 1,21,272
- Vocational: 2,524
Non-Improvement category
- Passed: 1,42,566
- General: 1,28,086
- Vocational: 14,480
TS Inter Supply Result: Overall pass percentage – 1st Year 2025
- Total: 67.4%
- General Stream: 67.4%
- Vocational Stream: 67.35%
Gender-Wise performance
- Girls: 73.92% pass (General – 73.88%, Vocational – 74.75%)
- Boys: 61.89% pass (General – 61.75%, Vocational – 63.6%)
What’s next after the TS Inter Supply result 2025?
- Passed Students: Eligible for college admissions and higher education courses.
- Failed Students: Can reappear in the next supplementary exams (dates to be announced).
- Marks Recheck: Students can apply for revaluation or recounting via the TSBIE portal if needed.
TSBIE 2025: Marksheet and certificate
The original marksheet and pass certificates will be issued by the respective colleges a few days after the result declaration. These will carry the TSBIE seal and authorised signatures.
TS Inter Supply results 2025: Previous years’ trends:
- 2024: June 17
- 2023: July 7
- 2022: August 30
- 2021: June 28
- 2020: July 31