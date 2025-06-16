Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TS Inter Supplementary results 2025 declared for 1st, 2nd year students

TS Inter Supplementary results 2025 declared for 1st, 2nd year students

TSBIE has released TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 for 1st and 2nd year. Check the marks memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in using the login details

Representative Image (ANI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially declared the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 for both 1st and 2nd-year students today, June 16. 
Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2025 can now check their results on the official websites — tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary exam 2025: Key highlights

  • Exam Dates: May 22 to May 30, 2025
  • Exam Shifts:
    • 1st Year – 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
    • 2nd Year – 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

TS Inter supply results 2025: Official websites

Here are the official websites to check the TS Inter supply results 2025:
 
  • tgbie.cgg.gov.in, 
  • results.cgg.gov.in

How to check the TS Inter Supply results 2025?

  • Visit the official websites – tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on the link “TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 for 1st & 2nd Year”
  • Enter your hall ticket number and submit
  • Download and save your TS Inter Marks Memo 2025

TS Inter Result Out 2025: Pass percentage (General Stream – Main Exams 2025)

1st Year: 66.89% (2,93,852 out of 4,39,302 passed)

2nd Year: 71.37% (2,85,435 out of 3,99,943 passed) 
 

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: First year breakdown

  • Total Pass: 1,79,531 students
  • General: 1,68,079
  • Vocational: 11,452

Improvement category

  • Passed: 1,23,796
  • General: 1,21,272
  • Vocational: 2,524

Non-Improvement category

  • Passed: 1,42,566 
  • General: 1,28,086
  • Vocational: 14,480

TS Inter Supply Result: Overall pass percentage – 1st Year 2025

  • Total: 67.4%
  • General Stream: 67.4%
  • Vocational Stream: 67.35%

Gender-Wise performance

  • Girls: 73.92% pass (General – 73.88%, Vocational – 74.75%)
  • Boys: 61.89% pass (General – 61.75%, Vocational – 63.6%)

What’s next after the TS Inter Supply result 2025?

  • Passed Students: Eligible for college admissions and higher education courses.
  • Failed Students: Can reappear in the next supplementary exams (dates to be announced).
  • Marks Recheck: Students can apply for revaluation or recounting via the TSBIE portal if needed.

TSBIE 2025: Marksheet and certificate

The original marksheet and pass certificates will be issued by the respective colleges a few days after the result declaration. These will carry the TSBIE seal and authorised signatures.

TS Inter Supply results 2025: Previous years’ trends:

  • 2024: June 17
  • 2023: July 7
  • 2022: August 30
  • 2021: June 28
  • 2020: July 31

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

