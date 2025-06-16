Monday, June 16, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / UP BEd JEE results 2025 declared at bujhansi.ac.in; here's how to download

Bundelkhand University has released UP BEd JEE results 2025 at bujhansi.ac.in. Candidates can log in with their credentials to download the scorecard online

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

UP BEd results 2025 : Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has officially released the UP BEd JEE results 2025 for admissions into the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) program for the academic session 2025–26. 
 
Candidates who appeared for the UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) on June 1, 2025, can now check and download their results from the official website, bujhansi.ac.in.
 
To access the UP BEd JEE 2025 scorecard, students must log in using their login credentials, i.e., User ID and Password. The result is available in PDF format and includes key details such as marks obtained, result status, and subject information.
 

How to check and download the UP BEd JEE results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the UP BEd JEE results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, bujhansi.ac.in
  • Click on the link for ‘Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2025’.
  • On the new page, click on ‘Download Scorecard’.
  • Enter your User ID, Password, and the Captcha Code, then click on ‘Login’.
  • Your UP BEd JEE 2025 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

What are the details mentioned on the UP BEd JEE 2025 scorecard?

The scorecard contains the following important details:
  • Student’s Name
  • Registration Number
  • Course Name
  • Subject Name & Code
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Status (Pass/Fail)
  • Result Declaration Date

Topics : Uttar Pradesh exam results Board results

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

