Digital education helps students, teachers to learn modern skills: Experts



During Covid-19 pandemic the education system went through an overhaul wherein classrooms were suspended and digital screens emerged as the only option to continue school-based learning. The pandemic, despite its negatives, ushered in upgraded e-learning and made education immersive, interactive, and accessible, they said on National Technology Day. Education is no longer confined to traditional classroom settings as technology has made it digitally accessible anywhere, said experts on Thursday.



"On National Technology Day we should focus on the pivotal role of 21st-century skills such as problem-solving, creative and critical thinking, digital literacy, experiential learning, and global competency to help them to become the key decision-makers of tomorrow,” said Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO of Next Education, an edtech company that provides technology for digital learning. Embracing technology is not an option but a necessity to prepare students for the rapidly evolving job market. Digital education provides both students and teachers with an array of tools and resources, allowing for personalised and tailored learning experiences.



As technology advances, education will have to harness digital tools and platforms for inclusive learning. Digital education could be in skills such as data science, full-stack development, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and more. “Insufficient staff training is becoming a relevant issue in the market. Training and upskilling and re-skilling employees for the new technology is the need of the hour,” said K A Alagarsamy, director of the consortium for Technical Education (CTE).

"Our recent study found that 70 per cent of young professionals aim to upskill themselves post-pandemic, indicating the growing need for such skills. With the rapid pace of evolving technology, constant upskilling and adaptation are vital to stay ahead of the curve," said Nikhil Barshikar, founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning.