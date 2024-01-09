Sensex (    %)
                        
ICAI CA Result November 2023: CA Inter, Final result announced today

ICAI has released the CA Inter and Final results today. Candidates can check their results on the official website, i.e., icai.org or icai.nic.in

ICAI acts against four CAs for misconduct post demonetisation

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the result of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations today, January 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on ICAI's official website, icai.nic.in

The CA Final and Intermediate exams for November 2023, were conducted on November 1 to November 17, 2023.
In 2022, 1,00,265 candidates appeared for CA Inter Group 1 and 21,244 passed. While 19,380 students passed out of 79,292 candidates who took CA Inter Group 2.

In the CA Final exam last year, 65,291 candidates took the Group 1 exam, out of which 13,969 passed and 64,775 students appeared for Group 2, and 12,053 students passed.

ICAI Passing Criteria

ICAI conducts an examination twice a year, and candidates must secure at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and overall a minimum of 50 per cent marks in each group. This is applicable for all groups of CA Inter or CA Final.

A student can get an exemption if he manages to secure 60 per cent score on one or more papers. However, you have attempted all the papers in the CA intermediate or CA final examination. It is worth noting that the exemption is valid only for three consecutive examinations.

How to download the ICAI CA Inter and Final Result for November 2023?

Here are the steps to download CA Final and CA Inter results for November 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI, i.e., icai.org and icai.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, check for the CA Final or CA Inter November 2023 result link.
Step 3: Enter your registration number with your roll number. 
Step 4: The result will appear on your screen.
Step 5: You can check and download your results for future purposes.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will also announce the merit list for Inter and Final exams.

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

