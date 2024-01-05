Sensex (    %)
                        
PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha on Jan 29, over 10 million registrations so far

The first PPC was held in 2018 where 22,000 participants were registered, and last year this number increased to more than 3.8 million

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Registrations for the seventh edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha have crossed the 10 million-mark so far, up from 3.8 million last year, according to officials.
This year's Parikha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held at the Bharat Mandapam on January 29, where Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents from India and abroad.
Two students and a teacher from each state and Union Territory and the winners of the Kala Utsav and the Veer Gatha competition may be invited as special guests for the main event.
About 2,050 participants shall be selected on the basis of their questions on the MyGov portal and will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit consisting of Exam Warriors books in Hindi and English, written by the prime minister, along with a certificate.
"PPC has witnessed extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, eager to participate in events and interact with the PM, whose online registration via an MCQ competition is live on MyGov till January 12, 2024," a senior Ministry of Education official said.
The first PPC was held in 2018 where 22,000 participants were registered, and last year this number increased to more than 3.8 million.
"This year, the programme will be held on January 29, from 11 am onwards in a town-hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan. Nearly 4,000 participants will be interacting with the PM in the programme, the official said.
The online competition was conducted between December 11, 2023, and January 12, 2024, for students of classes 6 to 12, teachers, and parents to participate in the contest. As of Friday, over 9 million students, more than 0.8 million lakh teachers and around 0.2 million parents have registered.
"Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - Exam Warriors' - led by PM Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters, a movement to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully. Inspiring this movement is Narendra Modi's bestselling book 'Exam Warriors'," said an MoE official.

As a precursor to the main event, starting from January 12, under the Youth Day, till January 23, a bouquet of activities shall be organised at the school level which will include joyful learning activities like a marathon, music competition, meme competition, nukkad natak, student-anchor-student-guest discussions.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

