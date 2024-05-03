Rajasthan Board Results 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be released this week

The results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are anticipated to be released this week by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). According to reports in the media, the board has finished the evaluation process and can soon announce the date and time of the eagerly anticipated board results. Students who showed up for the Rajasthan board exam for the academic year 2023-24 can view their results on the official site of RBSE by entering the roll number and application number referenced on the admit card. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel The RBSE is likely to hold a press conference to announce the results of both classes, as per tradition. In the meeting, the RBSE will disclose the names of the board toppers and pass percentages, and other important details. After the public conference, the state schooling board will activate the result links.

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Steps to check

• Visit the official websites at rajasthan.indiaresults.com

• On the home page, press the activated links for Class 10 OR Class 12 board results

• A new window will displayed; choose your stream like Science, Commerce or Arts

• Fill in the login credentials and press on the submit button

• A new window will showcase, and your result will be open on the screen

• Download and print the result for later.

Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: Check via SMS

• Open the SMS app on your mobile phones

• Type RAJ10 (space) Roll Number (students of class 12 will replace RAJ10 with RAJ12)

• Submit the SMS to 56263

• The result will be showcase on the screen

• Save the result for future use.

Rajasthan Board Results 2024: Minimum marks

In order for a student to be successful in the Rajasthan Board exams, they must score at least 33%. Students who are dissatisfied with their grades may submit an application for revaluation or rechecking; however, there will be an application fee.

Rajasthan Board 2024: Overview

The Rajasthan Board's secondary exams 2024 were held from March 7 to March 30, while the Inter board examinations were from February 26 to April 4, 2024.

According to the RBSE records, over 20 lakh students registered in both the exams in 2024, including almost 11 lakh for Class 10 and 9 lakh for Class 12.

6 lakh students were registered for the Arts stream, 2.31 lakh students were registered for Science, and 27,338 students were registered for Commerce.