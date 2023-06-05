close

IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore top education ministry's NIRF Rankings 2023

NIRF Rankings 2023: In the university category, IISc, Bangalore topped the list followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
Education, study material

Photo: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
IIT Madras retained its number one position in the overall rankings of the educational institutes and engineering categories in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 released by the Education Ministry on Monday. IIT Madras is followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and IIT Delhi.
There originally had four general categories of rankings namely, overall, university, college, and research. With the addition of eight subject-specific rankings, the total number of categories has now risen to 12. The new categories include engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, and dental. A new category of agriculture and allied sectors has been added this year.

In the university category, IISc, Bangalore topped the list followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. IISc Bangalore topped the rankings in the research category followed by IIT Madras and IIT Delhi.
In the college category, Delhi University's Miranda College topped the list followed by Hindu College and Chennai's Presidency College.

IIT Madras also topped the list of best engineering colleges in the country followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. IIT Madras has retained its position as the best engineering college for eighth consecutive year.
In the management category, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad topped the rankings. It was followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

In architecture, IIT Roorkee topped the NIRF Rankings 2023. It was followed by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Cavour and IIT Kharagpur.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi topped the rankings in the medical category followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

In the law category, National Law University (NLU), Bangalore grabbed the first spot followed by NLU Delhi and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad.
In the newly added agriculture and allied sectors category, Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi topped the rankings. It was followed by National Dairy Institute, Karnal, and Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana.

The ministry also released a ranking based on the more innovative educational institutes in India. IIT Kanpur topped the rankings followed by IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad. 
IIT Madras NIRF ranking Education ministry IIM Ahmedabad JNU Jamia Millia Islamia University Miranda House IIT Delhi IIT Kharagpur IIM Bangalore IIM Kozhikode

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

