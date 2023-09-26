close
ICMAI CMA Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard, cut-off at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 has been released today, September 26, 2023. Alongside the ICMAI CMA July Session result, the Institute will announce the CMA pass rate at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA Result 2023

ICMAI CMA Result 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the ICMAI CMA Result 2023 on its website today. The Intermediate and Final examinations results were also declared on Tuesday, 26 September. Applicants can download their ICMAI CMA results once announced from the official website at icmai.in. It is crucial to visit the latest declaration online carefully and stay updated with the information given. Applicants must download their results on time.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India announced the ICMAI CMA Inter and Final July Scorecard Date And Time on X (Twitter), “Important Announcement: The Results of the Intermediate and Final Examination of June 2023 will be declared as per notification. Students are advised not to rely upon any unconfirmed and unauthorised social media posts.”

ICMAI CMA Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard?

    • Go to the official website of the ICMAI at icmai.in.
    • “Login” or “Student Login” section on the website’s homepage. 
    • Fill in your registration number and password.
    • Post logging in, go to the section that permits you to view or download your results. 

    • It might be labelled as “Examination Results” or something similar.
    • You may be needed to fill in extra details like your roll number or date of birth for your results.
    • Once your results are showcased, you can download and print them for later. 

ICMAI CMA 2023: Overview

The Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final July 2023 exams consist of the subject-wise marks, alongside the qualification status. The organization will also declare the 50 rank list holders tomorrow.
ICMA Intermediate exams were held from July 15 to 22. As per the institute, the applicants should get at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and at least 50 per cent marks in the total for clearing the CMA Intermediate 2023. The exam consisted of two groups, including four papers of 100 marks each.
But, if the applicants are not happy with the obtained marks post outcomes are declared, they can demand a check of their CMA answer book within 30 days from the date of the result declaration.

CMA 2023: Insights

An applicant needs to pay a fee of Rs 250 for confirmation. The authorities will thereafter survey and cross-check the mentioned answer book and if any mistake is distinguished on the examiner’s part, the applicant's marks will be changed accordingly, and the verification fee will be returned.
As per the newly obtained information, the ICMAI CMA December exam 2023 will be held from 10 December to 17 December. The tests will be held for both the Inter and Final papers.

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

