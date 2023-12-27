Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

The Income Tax Department, Mumbai, under the sports quota has announced the recruitment notice for different positions for a total of 291 positions, including Inspector of Income Tax, Stenographer, Multi Tasking Staff, Tax Assistant and Canteen Attendant in the Income Tax recruitment 2023 notification.

Interested applicants can apply online for Income Tax recruitment 2023 via official website at incometaxmumbai.gov.in. The last date to apply online for Income Tax positions is January 19, 2024.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Highlights

The choice of applicants will be based on the preference order. A sum of six lists will be prepared to shortlist applicants for particular positions. The application fee is Rs 200. Applicants must take note that the educational capability and age limit varies starting with one post then onto the next.

Income Tax Jobs 2023: Vacancies

• Inspector of Income Tax: 14 posts

• Multi Tasking Staff: 137 posts

• Canteen Attendant: 3 posts

• Stenographer: 18 posts

• Tax Assistant: 119 posts.

Income Tax recruitment 2023: How to apply online?

Step 1: Showcase the official portal of Income Tax Mumbai at incometaxmumbai.gov.in

Step 2: If available, find the Careers/recruitment section on the homepage.

Step 3: Under sports quota, find for the Income Tax jobs

Step 4: Find the Income Tax application form link

Step 5: Enter the Income Tax registration form

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Upload the needed documents including photo and signature

Step 8: Submit the form

Step 9: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for later.

Income Tax recruitment: Age limit

• Inspector of Income Tax: 18 to 30 years

• Stenographer: 18 to 27 years

• Multi Tasking Staff: 18 to 25 years

• Canteen Attendant: 18 to 25 years

• Tax Assistant: 18 to 27 years.

Income Tax recruitment: Educational qualification

• Inspector of Income Tax: Degree or equivalent from a recognised university

• Multi Tasking Staff: Matriculation or equivalent pass

• Canteen Attendant: Matriculation or equivalent

• Stenographer: Class 12th pass or equivalent from a recognised board

• Tax Assistant: Degree or equivalent from a recognised university.