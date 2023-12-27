UP Police Recruitment 2023: Registration for Constable starts today

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the registration procedure for 60,244 constable positions beginning today, December 27. Eligible and qualified applicants can apply through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 18, 2024.



UP police expect to fill the opportunities across different positions like constable, SI, clerical cadre, computer operator, jail warder, radio operator, and computer programmer. To apply for the role of Sub Inspector, applicants should carry a graduate education, while constable positions need a minimum qualification of 12th pass.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, press the recruitment link.

Step 3 – Register yourself.

Step 4 – Fill in the registration form.

Step 5 – Pay the application fees. Applicants are needed to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

Step 6 – Submit the form and download the acknowledgment page for later.

UP Police Constable Recruitment: Exam pattern





ALSO READ: BSSC CGL result 2022 out at bssc.bihar.gov.in, Know how to check result

The UP police constable positions will be filled based on physical tests and written exams, with the first phase being a written test. The written test will have a sum of 300 marks and last for a duration of 60 minutes.

The test will cover four subjects including General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical Aptitude, and Mental Aptitude, with 150 questions altogether. Each question has two marks and 0.5 marks will be reduced for each wrong response.

UP Police Constable Recruitment: Eligibility

Concerning physical tests, male applicants from the General/OBC and SC categories must have a base height of 168 cm, while male applicants from the ST class will have a height relaxation of 8 cm, with a base height requirement of 160 cm. Chest estimations for General, OBC, and SC male applicants must be at least 79 cm without development and somewhere around 84 cm after extension. SC category applicants get chest size unwinding, with a minimum necessity of 77 cm without extension and no less than 82 cm post expansion.

For female candidates in the General, OBC, and SC classes, the minimum height needed is 152 cm, while ST category candidates must have a minimum height of 147 cm. The weight of female applicants must be no less than 40 kg. Male candidates must complete a 4.8-kilometer race in 25 minutes for the physical efficiency test, while female candidates must complete a 2.4-kilometer race in 14 minutes.