Lucknow University registration for 128 faculty posts starts today

The University of Lucknow has invited applications for multiple faculty positions. Eligible applicants can apply online via the official site of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in. This recruitment drive will serve 128 positions in the company.

The registration procedure will start on November 17, 2023. The last date to apply for the positions is till December 7, 2023. The selection procedure includes an interview round, and original certificates will be essential during the interview.

Extra details incorporate the University's right to modify, reschedule, cancel, or suspend the employment cycle without determining any explanation. The University's choices are viewed as final, without any appeal engaged in such a manner. For additional information, candidates are encouraged to go to the official site of Lucknow University.

Lucknow University registration for 128 faculty posts: Vacancy Details

• Assistant Professor: 84 posts

• Director: 2 posts

• Associate Professor: 29 posts

• Professor: 13 posts.

Lucknow University faculty posts: Fee structure

The application fee for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories is Rs 1200, while the amount is Rs 1500 for other people. Applicants must take note that the eligibility criteria differ starting with one post then onto the next. It is proposed to refer to the official notification for additional details about the selection process and interview guidelines.

Who is eligible for this Lucknow University recruitment?

Applicants must have passed post graduation in the respective subject from a recognized educational institution while applying for this Lucknow University Recruitment.

Those who concentrate on Assistant Professor posts have likely passed tests like UGC NET or CSIR UGC NET. Candidates who have passed PhD will probably be exempted from showing up for these tests.

People who are desirous of applying for the post of Professor or Director must have passed their doctorate and have teaching experience. The capability of the candidates should be coupled with details made by UGC, AICTE and PCI.

Lucknow University faculty positions: How to apply?

The procedure to apply for this Lucknow University Recruitment is online. On the official website at ‘https://www.lkouniv.ac.in/’, the applications can be submitted.

1. The URL must be typed into the browser and submitted for download.

2. Once the webpage is prepared, applicants can enter the 'CAREER' menu and select the button Vacancies in University.

3. Press the above button that will showcase another webpage with URL i.e. ‘https://lkouniv.ac.in/en/page/current-openings’

4. Once the above web page will display, applicants can view the title 'Online Applications are invited for position of Assistant Professors (Contractual), Associate Professors (Contractual), Professors (Contractual), Directors (Contractual) and press the 'View' button following it to know about the opening.

5. After knowing about that, applicants can press the Recruitment Portal given on the left side of the webpage.

6. Pressing above button will display webpage with URL ‘https://lurecruit.ucanapply.com/recruitment/public/secure?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAxMA==’

7. Once the webpage with the above URL displays, applicants can press the registration link and make an account.

8. Post making an account, candidates can login and enter the application form.

9. Complete the form, upload it with documents and later pay with the registration fee and submit.

10. Post submission, applicants can take a printout and save for later.