Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Online registration starts today

Applicants can apply for the openings on the official site at bpssc.bih.nic.in from October 5 onwards. Meanwhile, the last date to fill the application form is November 5

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023. Photo: ANI/Twitter

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will begin the registration procedure today i.e. October 5 for the Bihar Police sub-inspector position on the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in. The registration window will close on November 5. The commission will hold the Bihar Police SI 2023 test for filling 1,275 positions.
 
The BPSSC will conduct the recruitment procedure of positions which includes 441 in unreserved category, 107 for OBC category, 82 backward class (female), 275 SC category, 16 ST category, 238 EBC category, 111 Economic Weaker Sections and 5 for transgenders.
 

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Age: Male candidates must be between 20 to 37 years old and female candidates must be between the age of 20 to 40 years old, as on August 1, 2023, to meet all requirements for the positions. Upper age limit relaxations applicable. 
 
Education: Applicants must have qualified graduation or similar exam from a state recognised university/board or institution to apply for the positions.
 
Fitness: Male applicants applying for the positions must be physically fit. Those having a place from unreserved categories must be 165 cm tall and have chest width of 81 cm and 86 (after inhaling). Male applicants of SC, ST, OBC, and EBC classes must be something like 160 cm tall. 

Also Read: Bihar STET result 2023 declared at bsebstet.com, see steps to check
 
OBC and EBC categories must have the chest dimensions like that of unreserved applicants while those from SC and ST classes the chest dimensions must be 79 cm and 84 (after inhaling). Female applicants would be 155 cm tall and weigh 48 kg.
 

Bihar Police SI 2023: Application Fee

For male applicants belonging to Backward Class/Backward Class/Economically Weaker Sections and Unreserved Class living in Bihar and applicants from outside the Bihar state regardless of Class/Category/Gender, the application fee is Rs 700. 
 
While, for male/female applicants belonging to SC, ST living in the Bihar state and female candidates of Bihar from all classes, the application fee is Rs 400.
 

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

    • Step 1: Go to the official site of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in
      
    • Step 2: Search for the Bihar Police SI application form link
      
    • Step 3: Press the link that will showcase the registration form
      
    • Step 4: Fill in all the necessary fields including academic and personal
      
    • Step 5: Upload the needed documents like photo and signature
      
    • Step 6: Pay the fee, if any
      
    • Step 7: Submit the form
      
    • Step 8: Download and take a printout for the future.
 

Bihar Police SI 2023: Exam Pattern

    1. There will be 100 questions on general knowledge and resolution of issues and will give two hours to attempt every one of them.
 
For each right answer two marks will be given.
 
The applicants should get at least 30% marks to qualify the paper 1. 
       
2. This test consists of two papers:
    • 1st paper- Hindi of 100 marks and have two marks each.      
    • 2nd paper- This will have current affairs, reasoning, geography, science, mathematics, Indian history and political science.

This will also have 100 questions of two marks each.

Topics : Bihar police online recruitment Govt recruitment Government Jobs Competitive exam education

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

