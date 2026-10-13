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Home / Education / News / India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 released; check how to check result

India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 released; check how to check result

India Post has published the Gramin Dak Sevak 1st Merit List 2026 on Oct 12, 2026, on its official recruitment website. Shortlisted candidates must now participate in the document verification round

India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 released

India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 released

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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The Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment results for the 2026 cycle have been released online by India Post. For different postal circles around the nation, the selection list is made available in PDF format. Candidates can use the merit list files to immediately check their selection status.
 
The registration information and names of the shortlisted applicants based on Class 10 scores are included in the India Post GDS 1st Merit List. In order to proceed to the document verification stage, applicants whose names appear on the list must get their original certificates prepared.

How to check and download the India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026?

·        Visit the official India Post GDS portal at indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement.
 
 
·        Navigate to the candidate corner on the homepage.
 
·        Choose your respective postal circle.

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·        Click on the 1st Merit List 2026 PDF link.
 
·        Download the PDF file to your device.
 
·        Search for your registration number or name in the document. 

Details required to check India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026

The open PDF version of the selection list is available. To view the result, candidates do not require login information. To find your entry quickly, have the following information handy: your complete name and registration or application number.

Details mentioned on the India Post GDS Merit List 2026

Specific details regarding the shortlisted applicants and the positions they were given are detailed in the merit list. Candidates need to thoroughly go over every detail. Included in the merit list PDF are:
 
·        Candidate name
 
·        Registration and application number
 
·        Post name and Division
 
·        Head Office (HO) and Branch Office (BO)
 
·        Merit percentage or marks details
 
·        Candidate category
 
·        Document verification instructions and authority details. 

What after the India Post GDS Result 2026?

As per the department's schedule, shortlisted candidates must appear for the document verification round. Candidates must carry all original identity cards, category documents, and academic credentials.
 
The department will publish further merit lists if positions are still open after the first round. The recruitment drive covers 23,757 vacancies.

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 10:05 AM IST