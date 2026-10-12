IIT Madras will end the late registration window for GATE 2027 exam today. As per the notification, the registration window with late fee is open until 12th October 2026. GATE 2027 application link with late fee is available on the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the window for students to make changes to their GATE 2027 applications opens on October 14, 2026. Candidates who have finished their applications can make any necessary changes if needed to their application form from October 14 to 21.

GATE 2027 important dates

· Registration start date: September 2, 2026

· Without late fee deadline: October 5, 2026

· With late fee deadline: October 12, 2026

· Application correction window: October 14–21, 2026

· GATE 2027 exam dates: February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027

· Result date: March 19, 2027.

GATE 2026 Registration and Application Process

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2027 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: Press on the GATE registration link

Step 3: Click on New Registration and fill in all required details

Step 4: Enter out the online application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

ALSO READ: NEET PG Counselling 2026: MCC registration starts today; check schedule Step 6: Save and press on submit.

How to make corrections in the GATE 2027 Application Form?

· Check the application status regularly through GOAPS.

· Check any communication received from the examination authority.

· Correct flagged defects within the specified period.

· Follow the official instructions for each permitted modification.

ALSO READ: NIOS 10th, 12th date sheet 2026 for October session released at nios.ac.in · Review all the updated application status after making corrections.

GATE 2027 Application Correction Window

After the GATE 2027 online registration and application window ends, students will be given the opportunity to make necessary changes to the online application form.

Only those candidates who have finished the application process will be able to make the necessary changes. This must not be considered a window for fresh applicants to apply for GATE 2027.

The errors in the applications will be observed and intimated to the candidate by email or SMS/WhatsApp for correction within a stipulated time frame. The status of an application will be updated after scrutiny by the respective coordinating GATE offices.

Candidates must promptly correct the defects in their application within the stipulated time. Candidates are suggested to log in to the application portal and view the status of the errors regularly.