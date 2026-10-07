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Home / Education / News / BPSC TRE 4.0: Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026 posts increased to 33,320

BPSC TRE 4.0: Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026 posts increased to 33,320

Bihar Public Service Commission has increased the number of positions for BPSC TRE 4.0. The posts have been increased from 32388 to 33320. Candidates can find the notice on the official website

BPSC TRE 4.0

BPSC TRE 4.0. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has increased the number of vacancies for BPSC TRE 4.0. The number of open positions has been raised from 32,388 to 33,320. The official notice is available on the BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, for those who have applied or are currently applying for the position.
 
According to the official announcement, the Education Department of Bihar is in charge of the total number of open teaching positions under the fourth phase of the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0). The exam application deadline is October 26, 2026. The deadline for paying the fee is October 26, 2026.

BPSC TRE 4.0: How to register online?

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.
 
 
2. Press on the BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 registration link available on the home page.
 
3. A new page will display where candidates will have to enrol themselves.

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4. Once registration is done, enter the application form.
 
5. Make the payment of the application fee.
 
6. Enter on submit and download the confirmation page.
 
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

Inside the BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment 2026 marking scheme

The passing scores obtained in the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test administered by the Bihar School Examination Board at that time shall be valid for candidates who qualify for STET Paper-I and STET Paper-II.
 
All male and female candidates from outside the state shall be regarded as general category candidates based on the minimum scores established. Also Read: Rajasthan LDC Score Card 2026 released at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

BPSC TRE 4.0 Application Fee

·        General/OBC/EWS and other-state candidates: ₹750
 
·        Examination application cost fee: ₹100.
 
·        Bihar SC/ST candidates: ₹200
 
·        Bihar domicile women candidates: ₹200
 
·        PwD candidates: ₹200
 
Candidates who do not give Aadhaar may need to pay an additional biometric fee. The fee must be paid online using a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

More about the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2026

The notice also makes it clear that, in accordance with the rules that apply to BTET, 2017 for CTET candidates, candidates in the general category will be deemed successful if they receive at least 60 per cent marks. Candidates in the backward class, extremely backward class, and general category who are female will be deemed successful if they receive at least 55% marks; and candidates in the SC/ST and disabled categories will be deemed successful if they receive at least 50%.
 

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Topics : Bihar SSC exam Govt recruitment Entrance Exams

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 5:52 PM IST