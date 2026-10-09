The dates of the Amrita Entrance Examination-Engineering (AEEE) 2027 exam for B.Tech admissions have been released by the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. The AEEE 2027 will take place from April 15, 2027, to May 7, 2027, according to the official test schedule.

The B.Tech 2027 application process will start in November 2026, according to the official website. Once the registration procedure starts, candidates who want to take the entrance exam can apply via the official AEEE admission portal.

How to apply for the AEEE 2027 registration?

1. Sign up / Sign in to the portal and fill in your email address or mobile number. Verify your account using the 6-digit OTP sent to you.

2. Fill in your full name (matching official records), date of birth, social status, Aadhaar number, contact details, and full address.

3. Upload your latest passport-size photo and a digital copy of your sign.

4. Enter the name, email ID, and phone number of your parent or guardian.

5. Choose the state where you completed or are studying your +2/Class 12 education.

6. Press on the "Apply" button for the engineering entrance exam. You must choose exactly 3 preferred cities for your computer-based test (CBT) centre.

7. Choose whether you want to be considered through the AEEE channel, JEE Main percentile channel, or both pathways.

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 registration from Oct 12, check schedule 8. Make the payment of the non-refundable registration fee online via net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI to finalise your submission.

AEEE 2027 Eligibility Criteria

-Candidates must have a minimum aggregate score of 60% in their 12th grade with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as their primary subjects. Also, the candidate must have an individual minimum score of 55% in each subject.

-Applicants showing up for AEEE 2027 must be citizens of India. However, foreign nationals are also eligible to register for the exam.

ALSO READ: CSIR UGC NET Dec 2026 registration begins: Know exam dates and how to apply -Candidates who qualified the JEE Main exam with a valid passing score are also eligible for engineering programs admission.

AEEE 2027 Exam Pattern

The AEEE is held in English for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The paper will feature questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Quantitative Aptitude and English. The paper will feature 100 multiple-choice questions.

The Mathematics segment will comprise of 40 questions, followed by 15 questions in the Physics section, 20 questions in Chemistry, 10 from Quantitative Aptitude and 5 in English. Each correct answer will carry 3 marks and 1 mark will be deducted for a wrong response.

About the AEEE 2027 Admission

The admission process will involve the AEEE 2027 registration, slot booking, and admit card download, the entrance examination and participation in the Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) based on the candidate's performance.

Once the registration link is activated, candidates will be able to apply through the official website, aeee.amrita.edu.

The exam-conducting agency will shortly release the exact registration dates. The AEEE is a national-level computer based entrance examination held by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for admission to B.Tech programmes.