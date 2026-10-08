CSIR UGC NET Dec 2026 registration begins: Know exam dates and how to apply

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 exam registration process has commenced, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who meet the requirements can now apply online at csirnet.nta.nic.in, the official CSIR-UGC NET website.

The application period began on October 7 and will run until November 5, 2026, at 11:50 p.m. The exams will be administered in computer-based test (CBT) style on December 19, 22, and 27, 2026.

The examination city and admit card release dates will be released separately by NTA on the official website.

CSIR UGC NET December 2026: Important dates

· Application process begins: October 7, 2026

· Application submission deadline: November 5, 2026

· Payment of fee last date: November 5, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

· Application with late fee: November 6 to November 9, 2026

· Deadline of late-fee payment: November 9, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

· Application correction window: November 10 to November 12, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

· Examination dates: December 19, 22 and 27, 2026.

How to apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2026?

· Visit the official CSIR-UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

· Open the link for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 application.

· Complete the registration process and make the login credentials.

· Log in and fill in the required personal and academic details.

· Upload the required documents, photograph and signature.

· Make the payment of the examination fee through the available online payment facility.

· Check all details carefully and submit the application form.

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CSIR UGC NET December Exam 2026 Eligibility

Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam is held to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in eligible science-related disciplines.

Candidates looking for opportunities in research and higher education take this exam. The NTA information bulletin outlines the specific eligibility requirements for JRF, including academic credentials, subject-specific requirements, and age-related constraints.

Before submitting the application, candidates are urged to thoroughly read the official information bulletin. The December 2026 application notice and the 2026 information bulletin are available on the NTA website.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2026: Exam date and time

The dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 exam are December 9, 22, and 27, 2026. The examination will be held for a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). There will be 2 shifts for the exam: Shifts 1 and 2 run from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, respectively.

The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English. Display of the Provisional Answer and Recorded Response Later on the internet, the key will be revealed.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Exam Subjects

ALSO READ: IIT-JEE Advanced 2026 records highest women qualification rate in six years The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 exams will be held for 5 subjects that include Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences and Bio-Technology, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

CSIR-UGC NET 2026 helpline contacts

The candidates are suggested to regularly check the NTA's official website for the latest updates regarding the examination. For queries related to the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email csirnet@nta.ac.in. Announcement of result on the NTA website will be intimated later on the website i.e., http://nta.ac.in and http://csrnet.nta.nic.in/.