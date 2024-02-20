JEE Mains Result 2024: NTA to release Paper 2 results online soon

Sensex (    %)
                        
The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Mains Paper 2 result soon. Candidates can check the results on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Mains Result 2024 Paper 2. The testing agency has not confirmed the date of the JEE Mains Paper 2 Result as of now. However, NTA is expected to release the results of the Joint Entrance Examination BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) Session 1 in the next two days. 

Candidates who appeared for this examination can check their results on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.
The examination of JEE Main Paper 2 will take place on February 24, 2024, it will be held in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 74,002 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examination of session 1 and 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the examination.

How to check JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check the result of JEE Mains paper 2:
  • First visit the official website, https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/
  • On the home page, check for the link to download the JEE (Main) Session 1 scorecard.
  • In the next step, submit your credentials and log in.
  • The scorecard will be displayed on your screen.
  • Download the screenshot and take a printout for future reference. 
To check the result, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth. As mentioned above, NTA has not confirmed the announcement date of JEE Main 2024 session 1, paper 2 results. While announcing the paper 1 result, it said that the results of paper 2 will be out in the upcoming days. For more details, one can go up to the official website.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

