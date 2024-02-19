Sensex (    %)
                        
IIM Calcutta records 100% placement in MBA programme this year

The technology sector witnessed the participation of firms like Microsoft, Navi, Arcesium, Media.Net, Uber, Angel One, HCL, Newgen, Zomato, Javis, and NPCI, which extended offers to 88 students

IIM Calcutta concludes summer placements with 100% placements, 570 offers

BS Reporter Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) concluded its final placements for the flagship MBA programme with 100 per cent placements this year. The institute reported that 464 students participated in the process, securing 529 offers from 194 companies.

The consulting sector emerged as the top recruiter, with 167 students (31.6 per cent) bagging offers. Accenture Strategy was the top recruiter in the consulting sector, which included firms such as EY-Parthenon, Monitor Deloitte, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Vector Consulting, Arthur D Little, McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Kearney, and others.
The institute reported that 114 students (21.5 per cent) entered marquee finance firms from the private equity, venture capital, investment banking, markets, asset and wealth management domains. Firms like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Chase, Bank of America, Citibank, Barclays, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Arga, Avendus, Neo Asset & Wealth Management, Kotak Alternate Assets, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Ambit, Incred, Prime Ventures, Orios VP, Premji Invest, Elevation Capital, O3 Capital, Gaja Capital, and Innoven Capital were among the participants.

The technology sector witnessed the participation of firms like Microsoft, Navi, Arcesium, Media.Net, Uber, Angel One, HCL, Newgen, Zomato, Javis, and NPCI, which extended offers to 88 students (16.6 per cent).

The marketing and general management sector saw participation from firms like ITC, L'Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Dabur, Tata Administrative Services, Vedanta, Adani, Hinduja, Aditya Birla Group, Essar Group, JSW, and Reliance, which recruited 130 students (24.6 per cent).

The institute noted a new trend of firms offering roles in the ‘Founder’s Office’. These roles were offered by OLA, IndusInd Bank, Newme, ParkStreet, PoshN, Kofluence, among others.

First-time recruiters included Jio Financial Services, Hero Fincorp, Yubi, Sobha Realty, Sirius AI, Husk Power Systems, and DMI Finance.

The institute observed several trends this year, such as a greater interest in recruiting through the pre-placement offer route and the participation of several global firms as first-time recruiters.

Nimruji Jammulamadaka, Chairperson of the Placement Committee, said, "Looking at the market conditions, we were prepared for the long haul and focused on diversifying the recruiter base and building student resilience. We must say, the institute has been successful in this regard."

IIM Calcutta MBA programmes NPCI

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

