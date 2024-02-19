UP Police Constable exam 2024: Netizens claims paper leaked, board denies

The Uttar Pradesh constable examination 2024 is being held for the employment of 60244 constables in the state. Around 48 lakh applicants from UP and different states are showing up in these recruitment exams to become constables.





परीक्षा सुरक्षित एवं सुचारू रूप से जारी है। प्रारंभिक जांच में पाया गया कि अराजक तत्वों द्वारा ठगी के लिए Telegram की Edit सुविधा का प्रयोग कर सोशल मीडिया पर पेपर लीक संबंधी भ्रम फैलाया जा रहा है।बोर्ड एवं @Uppolice इन प्रकरणों की निगरानी के साथ इनके सोर्स की गहन जांच कर रहा है।परीक्षा सुरक्षित एवं सुचारू रूप से जारी है। February 18, 2024

The police have recently arrested 244 individuals for impersonating applicants, officials confirmed on Saturday. Presently, it is being claimed that the February 17 test paper has been leaked. But, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has disapproved claims of a paper leak.

UP Police Constable exam 2024: Netizens statement

Since Saturday night, numerous social media users have begun claiming that the paper of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Test has been leaked. Regarding this, numerous screenshots were also shared.

In any case, the board posted on micro blogging website X (previously Twitter) that every case of paper spill is fake and a misconception is being spread via social media. The board stated that the examination is proceeding smoothly, and applicants should disregard any such false information.

What does UPPRPB have to say about the paper leak?

UPPRPB stated in its post, “Preliminary investigation found that miscreants are using Telegram’s edit facility to cheat and spread misconceptions about paper leaks on social media. Board and @Uppolice monitoring these incidents and thoroughly investigating their sources. The examination is continuing safely and smoothly.”

In another post, the UPPRPB added that it maintains transparency in all the exams it holds. “The Board is always committed to maintaining the transparency and integrity of each of its examinations. After the successful completion of the examination at a large level, the unverified news being trended will be thoroughly verified by the Board with the help of UP Police. Candidates should be confident.” (sic)