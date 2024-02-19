Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

UP Police Constable exam 2024: Netizens claims paper leaked, board denies

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board held the Police Constable Exams 2024 on February 17 and 18. The board has disproved the claims of the question paper being leaked

UP Police Constable exam 2024

UP Police Constable exam 2024. Photo: ANI

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh constable examination 2024 is being held for the employment of 60244 constables in the state. Around 48 lakh applicants from UP and different states are showing up in these recruitment exams to become constables. 
The police have recently arrested 244 individuals for impersonating applicants, officials confirmed on Saturday. Presently, it is being claimed that the February 17 test paper has been leaked. But, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has disapproved claims of a paper leak.

 

UP Police Constable exam 2024: Netizens statement

Since Saturday night, numerous social media users have begun claiming that the paper of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Test has been leaked. Regarding this, numerous screenshots were also shared. 
In any case, the board posted on micro blogging website X (previously Twitter) that every case of paper spill is fake and a misconception is being spread via social media. The board stated that the examination is proceeding smoothly, and applicants should disregard any such false information. 

What does UPPRPB have to say about the paper leak?

UPPRPB stated in its post, “Preliminary investigation found that miscreants are using Telegram’s edit facility to cheat and spread misconceptions about paper leaks on social media. Board and @Uppolice monitoring these incidents and thoroughly investigating their sources. The examination is continuing safely and smoothly.”
In another post, the UPPRPB added that it maintains transparency in all the exams it holds. “The Board is always committed to maintaining the transparency and integrity of each of its examinations. After the successful completion of the examination at a large level, the unverified news being trended will be thoroughly verified by the Board with the help of UP Police. Candidates should be confident.” (sic)

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper', blames UPA for 'mountain of bad loans'

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Registration for Constable starts today

Assam Police Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 269 Constable posts today

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

UPPRPB Admit Card 2024: Recruitment exams for 2430 posts begin from today

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 5696 posts, check details

MICAT Phase 2 result 2024 announced at mica.ac.in, details inside

Tripura CM thanks PM Modi, education min for Rs 20 cr grant to MBB varsity

Kerala CM urges global standards in research for education institutions

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 released, here is how to check and download

Topics : UP Police Uttar Pradesh Indian police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon