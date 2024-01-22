Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JSSC CGL admit card released and exam dates 2024 out at jssc.nic.in

On Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)'s official site, JGGLCCE 2023 admit card is available. The test is to be led on January 28 and February 4, 2024

JSSC CGL 2024

JSSC CGL 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The JSSC CGL admit card has been made available on the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's official website at jssc.nic.in. The admit card for the General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) can be viewed and downloaded from the login IDs of those taking the exam.
According to the released timetable, JSSC will hold the CGL 2023 test on January 28 and February 4, 2024. Candidates can access their admit card by entering their Registration ID and birth date.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

JSSC CGL 2024: Number of vacancies

There will be a total of 2027 openings during this recruitment drive, including Assistant Branch Officer, Block Supply Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Planning Assistant. Applicants are expected to clear all stages free from the recruitment test for final choice.

JSSC CGL 2024: Eligibility 

Along with the notice, the commission announces the JSSC CGL qualification on its official site. Any graduate in any subject is qualified to apply for the JSSC CGL tests. The age necessary to apply for the test is 21 years.

JSSC CGL admit card 2024: Steps to download

    • Go to the official website – jssc.nic.in
    • On the homepage, press the "Link to Download Admit Card for JSSC CGL CCE-2023" available.      
    • Fill in your login credentials       
    • Avail the admit card and download the same      
    • Download it and take a printout for later. 

JSSC CGL: Overview

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) conducts the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) test to select candidates for different Group B and Group C posts in various divisions of the Jharkhand Government.
These positions are Block supply officer, Secretariat Assistant, Labor Enforcement Officer, Block welfare officer, Cooperative Extension officer, Geology Analyst, so on. Eligible applicants should satisfy the qualification criteria for separate positions all together to be qualified for the tests.

Also Read

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

UGC to update National Eligibility Test syllabus, says Chairman Jagadesh

SBI SCO Application 2023: Last date to apply ends today, check details

SSC CGL 2023 final result declared, here is how to check and cut-off list

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: NTA revises syllabus, deletes some topics

CTET January Provisional Answer Key 2024 expected to be out by January 24

Weather impacts schooling, make hybrid learning plan: Atishi to officials

Coaching centres study age-limit guidelines of education ministry

Provide study material in Indian languages digitally: Govt to institutions

UGC NET Result 2023 is out now, here's how to check and download result

Topics : Jharkhand Board Jharkhand SSC exam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon