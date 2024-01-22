JSSC CGL admit card released and exam dates 2024 out at jssc.nic.in

The JSSC CGL admit card has been made available on the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's official website at jssc.nic.in. The admit card for the General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) can be viewed and downloaded from the login IDs of those taking the exam.

According to the released timetable, JSSC will hold the CGL 2023 test on January 28 and February 4, 2024. Candidates can access their admit card by entering their Registration ID and birth date.

JSSC CGL 2024: Number of vacancies

There will be a total of 2027 openings during this recruitment drive, including Assistant Branch Officer, Block Supply Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Planning Assistant. Applicants are expected to clear all stages free from the recruitment test for final choice.

JSSC CGL 2024: Eligibility

Along with the notice, the commission announces the JSSC CGL qualification on its official site. Any graduate in any subject is qualified to apply for the JSSC CGL tests. The age necessary to apply for the test is 21 years.

JSSC CGL admit card 2024: Steps to download

• Go to the official website – jssc.nic.in

• On the homepage, press the "Link to Download Admit Card for JSSC CGL CCE-2023" available.

• Fill in your login credentials

• Avail the admit card and download the same

• Download it and take a printout for later.

JSSC CGL: Overview

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) conducts the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) test to select candidates for different Group B and Group C posts in various divisions of the Jharkhand Government.

These positions are Block supply officer, Secretariat Assistant, Labor Enforcement Officer, Block welfare officer, Cooperative Extension officer, Geology Analyst, so on. Eligible applicants should satisfy the qualification criteria for separate positions all together to be qualified for the tests.