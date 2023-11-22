Sensex (-0.21%)
UGC to update National Eligibility Test syllabus, says Chairman Jagadesh

UGC to revise National Eligibility Test (NET) syllabus, says UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar. Every year, the UGC NET will conduct the examination twice a year in June and December

UGC

University Grant Commission

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) will revise the National Eligibility Test (NET) syllabus. Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told PTI that those appearing for NET will have sufficient time before implementing the revised syllabus.

UGC NET Exam

The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as an eligibility test for the appointment of assistant professors in the subject of Humanities and Social Sciences, including Indian and other languages, as well as certain science subjects.
UGC-NET conducts the exams twice a year, in June and December, in 83 subjects.

Previously, the UGC initiated the process to update the syllabi of UGC-NET subjects in 2017.

Kumar also told PTI that since the National Education Policy launched in 2020, there have been considerable developments in higher education to impart multidisciplinary curricula and holistic education.

Therefore, the commission decided to update the syllabus of UGC-NET subjects earlier this month. Kumar also mentioned that the UGC will form an expert committee to undertake this exercise. 

UGC NET Exam Date 2023

The UGC NET December 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on December 6 to 22, 2023. Further updates about the exam centre, shift timing, subject-wise date along with the admit card will be available on the official website of UGC NET.

UGC NET exam pattern

The UGC NET examination is conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) and comprises two papers. Paper I is a general paper applicable to all subjects, focusing on areas like research methodology, comprehension, and teaching methodology. Paper II is subject-specific and addresses the syllabus of the chosen subject.

UGC NET marking scheme

The UGC NET examination is scored out of 100 marks. For Paper I, the marking scheme allocates 30 marks each for research and teaching methodology, with comprehension carrying 40 marks. However, Paper II follows a different marking scheme with subject knowledge, which carries a weightage of 100 marks. 

UGC NET results

The UGC NET results are usually declared within two months of the date of examination, and the results are made available on the NTA website.

Topics : UGC NET UGC National Eligibility Entrance Test UGC panel education

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

