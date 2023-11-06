close
JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: NTA revises syllabus, deletes some topics

NTA has deleted some topics from JEE Main 2024 syllabus from physics, chemistry and mathematics. The NTA released a revised syllabus and November 30 is the last date to submit application forms

student, studying, education, college, kota

Photo: Pexels

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
The application process has been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024, which will be held in two sessions in January-February and April next year. The NTA has released the JEE Main syllabus for next year's exams, and some topics have been deleted from Maths, Physics, and Chemistry.

Along with the list of deleted topics, NTA has also released online application forms, and candidates who wish to apply for the JEE Main examination 2024 can apply through the official website jeemain.ntaonline.in and fill out the application form. The last date to submit the JEE main application form is November 30, 2023. 

Students are advised to prepare for the examination according to the revised syllabus. The examination for the JEE Main 2024 will be held from January 24 to February 1, 2024. For the April session, the examination will take place from April 1 to April 15, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

NTA consulted with all boards

The Director General of NTA, Subodh Kumar Singh, told The Times of India that the agency had conducted consultations with all boards and after all these discussions the expert committee has prepared the syllabus.

Students look happy with the revised syllabus as it will give them more time to prepare for the remaining topics. The experts have advised the students to practise solving the previous years’ question papers to understand the difficulty level and exam pattern.

The NTA has made significant changes in the syllabus; many topics have been removed from Physics, chemistry and mathematics, and a few topics have also been added to Physics, you can check the revised syllabus below.

How to register for the JEE Main examination?

  1. Visit the JEE Main official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on the new candidate registered link.
  3. Complete your credentials using your name, number, email address, etc.
  4. Upload scanned photograph and signature.
  5. Make the payment for the JEE Main 2024 examination
  6. Download the confirmation page for future reference. 

Topics : JEE (Main) board examinations National Testing Agency IIT JEE JEE Main exam education

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

