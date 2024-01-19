UGC NET Result 2023 is out now, here's how to check and download result

The UGC NET Result 2023 has been released on Friday, January 19, 2024, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility Test for the December session can check the UGC NET result on its official website, i.e., ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The result is also available on NTA's website, nta.ac.in.

When was the UGC NET 2023 examination held?

UGC NET conducted examinations from December 6 to December 19, 2023. A total of 9 lakh candidates appeared for the examination in December in 83 subjects in 292 cities in the country. The provisional answer key of the examination was released on January 3 and the objection window was open till January 5, 2024. The archaeology subject answer key was released on January 8 and its objection key was closed on January 10, 2024.

UGC NET examination is held twice every year, i.e., June and December.

How to download the UGC NET 2023 examination result?

Here are the simplest steps to download UGC NET 2023 examination results:

Step 1: First visit the official website, i.e., ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Check for the "UGC NET December 2023 Result link" and click on it.

Step 3: On the new page enter your login credentials, i.e., application number and date of birth.

Step 4: After entering your details click on submit or login button.

Step 5: UGC NET 2023 result will show up on the screen.

Step 6: You can download and take printouts for future reference.

Marking scheme of UGC NET exams 2023

Each question in the UGC NET examination has 02 (2) marks. Every right answer will be awarded two marks, and there are no negative marks for incorrect responses. However, no marks will be deducted for unanswered/un-attempted/marked for review. The candidates need to choose one correct option.

UGC NET 2023: Age limitation for JRF and Assistant Professor

The age limitation for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) is set at 30 years on the first day of the month when the examination is scheduled to be conducted. The JRF will be valid for three years from the date of issuance of the JRF Award letter.

There is no age limitation for the post of Assistant Professor for applying for the UGC NET.