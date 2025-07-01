Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 result 2025 released: Direct link, steps to check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Out: KSEAB announced the Class 12 PUC 2 Exam 3 results today. Out of 82,683 candidates, 18,834 passed, resulting in a 22.78% pass percentage

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka’s Class 12 PUC 2 Exam 3 results are out. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the results on June 30 for students who took the third round of the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) exams. The result link will go live after 1 PM on the official websites — karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
 
This special exam session, held from June 9 to 20, was for students who couldn’t pass in Exam 1 or Exam 2. Of the 82,683 students who appeared, only 18,834 managed to clear the exam, with a pass percentage of 22.78%.
 
The students can follow these steps to access and download the PUC II Exam 3 scorecards:
 
  • Step 1: Go to karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Refer to the link "PUC II Exam 3 Result 2025."
  • Step 3: Enter your registration number and select your stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).
  • Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your result.
The 2nd PUC Exam 3 marksheet will include the subject-wise scores obtained by each student. Once the results are announced, students must visit their respective schools to collect their original mark sheets.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 2025: Pass percentage at 85.19

This year, 82,683 students who couldn’t clear PUC Exam 1 and 2 appeared for the third attempt (Exam 3). Of them, 18,834 students managed to pass, bringing the overall pass percentage to 22.78%. The Karnataka board officially declared the PUC 2 Exam 3 results on June 30.

This year, 111,002 repeaters and private candidates appeared for PUC Exam 3, out of which 22,446 students passed, recording a pass percentage of 20.22%. This marks a slight dip compared to 2024, when the pass rate stood at 22.5%. Last year, 71,716 candidates from the same category had taken the exam, and 16,136 of them cleared it successfully.
 
Out of 6,39,800 students who registered for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams this year, 4,68,439 cleared Exam 1, followed by 54,168 students passing Exam 2, and now 22,446 more have cleared Exam 3. Taking all three rounds into account, the overall pass percentage stands at 85.19%. The results for PUC 2 Exam 1 were announced on April 8, while Exam 2 results were declared on May 16.

Why does KSEAB hold PUC Exam 2 and 3?

The Karnataka board introduced a three-exam system — PUC Exam 1, 2, and 3 — to give students multiple opportunities to succeed. This flexible approach helps students improve their scores, as the best marks from any of the three exams are considered for the final result. 
 
It also provides a fair chance for those who missed earlier attempts due to valid reasons, ensuring no student is left behind in the academic race.

Indian education Student Karnataka education

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

