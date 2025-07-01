IBPS PO 2025 notification released at ibps.in for over 5000 vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) on June 30, 2025, and the applications can be submitted for the posts from today, July 1.
A total of 5208 vacancies have been announced. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ibps.in starting today. The last date to apply is July 21, 2025.
IBPS PO 2025: Application fee
- General/OBC/EWS: ₹850
- SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹175
IBPS PO: Important details
Who can apply?
Candidates must meet the following criteria:
- Be an Indian citizen (or as per IBPS guidelines)
- Hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks (Final-year students are not eligible)
- Be aged between 20 and 30 years as of July 1, 2025 (Relaxation: SC/ST – 5 years, OBC – 3 years, PwBD – as per norms)
How to apply for IBPS PO 2025?
Here are the simple terms to apply for the IBPS PO 2025:
- Visit ibps.in
- Click on the IBPS PO 2025 registration link
- Complete the registration and login
- Fill in the application form
- Upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and save a copy for future reference
IBPS PO 2025: Important Dates
IBPS PO Notification 2025: Download PDF
The official IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been released in PDF format. It includes complete details on eligibility criteria, selection process, application fee, syllabus, and salary structure. Use the direct link below to download the IBPS PO 2025 notification PDF.