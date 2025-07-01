Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IBPS PO 2025 notification released at ibps.in for over 5000 vacancies

IBPS PO 2025 notification released at ibps.in for over 5000 vacancies

IBPS PO 2025 notification out for 5208 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply at ibps.in starting today. Check eligibility, dates, and more details here

Sudeep Singh Rawat
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) on June 30, 2025, and the applications can be submitted for the posts from today, July 1. 
 
A total of 5208 vacancies have been announced. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ibps.in starting today. The last date to apply is July 21, 2025.

IBPS PO 2025: Application fee

  • General/OBC/EWS: ₹850
  • SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹175

IBPS PO: Important details

Particulars Details
Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Post Name Probationary Officer (PO) / Management Trainee (MT)
Vacancies 5208 (Category-wise & Bank-wise)
Application Mode Online
Exam Mode Online (CBT)
Selection Process Prelims  Mains  Interview
Eligibility Graduation (Any Discipline)
Age Limit 20-30 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)
Salary ₹52,000 – ₹55,000 (Starting in-hand)
Official Website www.ibps.in

Who can apply?

Candidates must meet the following criteria:
 
  • Be an Indian citizen (or as per IBPS guidelines)
  • Hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks (Final-year students are not eligible)
  • Be aged between 20 and 30 years as of July 1, 2025 (Relaxation: SC/ST – 5 years, OBC – 3 years, PwBD – as per norms)

How to apply for IBPS PO 2025?

Here are the simple terms to apply for the IBPS PO 2025:
  • Visit ibps.in
  • Click on the IBPS PO 2025 registration link
  • Complete the registration and login
  • Fill in the application form
  • Upload documents and pay the fee
  • Submit the form and save a copy for future reference

IBPS PO 2025: Important Dates

Event Date
Notification Release 30th June 2025
Online Application Starts 1st July 2025
Last Date to Apply 21st July 2025
Prelims Admit Card August 2025
Prelims Exam 17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025
Mains Exam 12th October 2025
Interview November-December 2025
Final Result January-February 2026
 

IBPS PO Notification 2025: Download PDF

The official IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been released in PDF format. It includes complete details on eligibility criteria, selection process, application fee, syllabus, and salary structure. Use the direct link below to download the IBPS PO 2025 notification PDF.
 

Topics : IBPS exam IBPS PO education

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

