DFCCIL Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 released, admit card date out

DFCCIL Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 released, admit card date out

The DFCCIL has released the exam timetable for the MTS, Executive, and other posts. The exam will be held on July 10 and 11 in multiple shifts. The admit cards will be out on July 7, 2025, at 11 am

DFCCIL Exam City Intimation Slip 2025

DFCCIL Exam City Intimation Slip 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Exam City Intimation Slip for the upcoming recruitment exams has been made available by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL). Important details about the designated exam city are included on the slip, enabling applicants to plan their travel in advance. 
 
According to the announcement, the test will be administered in different shifts on July 10 and 11. On July 7, 2025, starting at 11 a.m., the DFCCIL Admit Card is anticipated to be accessible on the official website at dfccil.com.  Also Read: UPMSP Board 2025 compartment exam timetable out for Classes 10 and 12
 
Three positions for Junior Managers, 36 for Civil Executives, 64 for Electrical Executives, 75 for Signal and Telecommunication Executives, and 464 for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) positions are among the 642 openings that the recruiting drive seeks to fill.
 

DFCCIL Exam 2025: Important dates and time 

1. Executive (Signal & Telecommunication)
 
Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) exam date- July 10th, 2025

Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) reporting time- 11 AM to 12 PM
Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) exam time- 12:30 PM to 2 PM (Shift 2).
 
2. Executive (Civil)
 
Executive (Civil) exam date- July 10th, 2025
Executive (Civil) reporting time- 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM
Executive (Civil) exam time- 4 PM and 5:30 PM (Shift 3).
 
3. Multi-Tasking Staff (Shift 1) 
Multi-Tasking Staff exam date- July 11th, 2025
Multi-Tasking Staff reporting time- 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM
Multi-Tasking Staff exam time- 9 AM to 10:30 AM (Shift 1).
 
4. Multi-Tasking Staff (shift 2)
 
Multi-Tasking Staff exam date- July 11th, 2025 
Multi-Tasking Staff reporting time- 11 AM to 12 PM
Multi-Tasking Staff time- 12:30 PM to 2 PM (shift 2).
 
5. Jr. Manager (Finance) and Executive (Electrical)
 
Jr. Manager (Finance) and Executive (Electrical) exam date- July 11th, 2025
Jr. Manager (Finance) and Executive (Electrical) reporting time- 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM
Jr. Manager (Finance) and Executive (Electrical) exam time- 4 PM to 5:30 PM (shift 3). 

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website at dfccil.com
Step 2: Press on the career section on the homepage
Step 3: Press on the link DFCCIL Admit Card 2025
Step 4: A new page will be showcased on the screen, and candidates will have to fill in the User ID and password on the portal
Step 4: Press the submit button, and the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen
 
Note: Download the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 and take a printout for later reference.

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: Steps to download the Stage 1 admit card 2025

Go to the official website at dfccil.com
On the homepage, visit the 'Careers—Open Market Recruitment'
Press on the admit card link for Advertisement No. 01/DR/2025
Log in and download the admit card
Take a printout for later reference.
 

Admit Card government of India Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

