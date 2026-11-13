Kerala board exam 2027 timetable out: Know SSLC, Plus 2 exam datesheet

The Kerala General Education Department has revealed the timeline for the public exams of 2027, with the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams starting on March 1, 2027.

It is anticipated that over 1.3 million students will participate in the SSLC, Higher Secondary, and various other state-level school exams throughout Kerala, the Gulf area, and Lakshadweep.

At a press conference on Thursday, General Education Minister N Samsudheen detailed the exam dates and associated preparations, presenting the schedules, exam locations, and exam timelines for the various groups of students.

Kerala board exams 2027 important dates

Start of candidate's registration: November 18, 2026

SSLC IT Practical Exams begins: February 1-15, 2027

SSLC model exams begins: February 16 – 20, 2027

Kerala SSLC (Class 10) Main Exams- March 1 – 30, 2027

Plus One (Class 11) Main Exams: March 2 – 30, 2027

Plus Two (Class 12) Main Exams: March 2 – 30, 2027

VHSE First & Second Year Exams: March 2 – 30, 2027

Answer Sheet Evaluation start: April 5, 2027.

SSLC Result announcement: First week of May 2027 (Expected)

ALSO READ: CBSE board exams 2027: Class 10, 12 datesheet released, check key dates Plus One & Plus Two Results: May 15, 2027 (Expected).

Kerala SSLC Subject-Wise Timetable 2027

Most SSLC exams start at 9:30 AM, except for the March 8 exam which begins at 2:30 PM.

• March 1, 2027. First Language – Part I

• March 3, 2027. First Language – Part II

• March 5, 2027. Third Language – Hindi / General Knowledge

• March 8, 2027. Sanskrit

• March 12, 2027. Physics

• March 16, 2027. Second Language – English

• March 18, 2027. Biology

• March 23, 2027. Social Science

• March 30, 2027. Mathematics.

About the Kerala board exams 2027

The SSLC examination is anticipated to be taken by around 4.25 lakh students and will be held across 3,049 centres. These include 7 examination centres each in the Gulf nations and Lakshadweep.

ALSO READ: BBOSE Bihar board exam dates out at website; check class 10, 12 exam dates The timetable also covers the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC), Additional Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (AHSLC), first- and second-year Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations with the corresponding exams for students with hearing disabilities.

More about the Kerala board exams 2027

The THSLC exam is set to occur at 46 centres, whereas students with hearing disabilities taking the SSLC test will have 29 specific assigned centres. The related THSLC exam for candidates with hearing disabilities will occur at 2 locations. On the other hand, the AHSLC exams will be hosted at Kerala Kalamandalam.

It is anticipated that around 9 lakh students will take part in the first and second-year Higher Secondary exams, which will be held at nearly 2,000 centres throughout Kerala, the Gulf region, and Lakshadweep.