Tuesday, October 27, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2026 soon: Expected date and how to check

India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2026 soon: Expected date and how to check

India Post released the GDS 1st Merit List 2026 on 12 Oct for 23,757 posts under the July recruitment drive. The 2nd Merit List 2026 is expected soon, but its release date has not yet been released

India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2026

India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2026

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first merit list for India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026, which includes 23,757 positions, has been made public by the Department of Posts. Although the department has not yet disclosed the date of the release of the second merit list, candidates are now awaiting it.
 
For information on the upcoming merit list and the selection procedure, candidates are encouraged to often check the official website. In the meantime, by October 27, 2026, candidates who were shortlisted in the initial merit list must finish document verification at the Divisional Office of their assigned division.

India Post GDS Second Merit List 2026: Steps to check

·        Visit the official website at indiapost.gov.in.
 
 
·        Choose the relevant postal circle.
 
·        Find the link to the India Post GDS Second Merit List 2026.

Also Read

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

India Post revenue crosses ₹4,000 cr for second straight quarter: Scindia

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI to announce CA intermediate September 2026 results out; how to check

ICAI CA Intermediate Sept Result 2026

ICAI CA Intermediate Sept 2026: Result date and time announced at website

NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round

NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round registration ends today, check dates

DSSSB Primary Teacher Marks 2026 released

DSSSB Primary Teacher result 2026: All about marks, cut-offs and vacancies

 
·        Open the merit list PDF.
 
·        Search for your name or registration number.
 
·        View the post name, division and percentage of marks.
 
·        Download the PDF and save it for later reference. 

Details to check in the India Post GDS Merit List 2026

To verify their selection status, candidates should carefully review the information provided in the merit list.
 
Candidates should confirm that the information associated with their registration number is accurate. Among them are:
 
·        Division Office
 
·        Post ID
 
·        Post Name
 
·        Community
 
·        Registration Number
 
·        Percentage of marks.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Document Verification

Candidates whose names are on the merit list are required to complete document verification at their designated Divisional Office. Verification must be finished by October 27, 2026, for those who made the initial merit list.
 
They should provide two sets of photocopies of all pertinent documents in addition to their original paperwork and certificates.
 
In anticipation of the release announcement and additional directives from the Department of Posts, candidates awaiting the second merit list should continue to monitor the official portal. 

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Tie Resolution

In case of a tie, candidates with identical class 10th scores will be chosen using predetermined tie-breaking criteria.
 
The applicant who was born earlier will be given preference. The following order will be used to choose if the tie continues:
 
·        ST Female
 
·        SC Female
 
·        OBC Female
 
·        UR Female
 
·        ST Male
 
·        SC Male
 
·        OBC Male
 
·        UR Male.

More From This Section

Diwali 2026

Diwali 2026: Are schools closed on November 9? Check state-wise calendar

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: New dates for UGC NET, JEE Main, CUET PG out

IIT Kharagpur

IIT-Kharagpur to set up India's first dedicated school of Physical AI

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 out

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 out at esb.mp.gov.in; know how to download

Bihar Board Class 9, 11 registration

Bihar Board extends Class 9, 11 registration deadline for 2028 exams

Topics : India Post India Posts Govt recruitment exam results

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchNZ vs IND 3rd T20I live streamingDefence stocksQ2 Results TodayAther Energy ShareMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferHindustan Unilever ShareGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 3:06 PM IST