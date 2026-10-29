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Home / India News / Keralam vigilance probe into road project linked to CEC ongoing: Minister

Keralam vigilance probe into road project linked to CEC ongoing: Minister

The minister was referring to the alleged corruption in the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), undertaken in 2006 when CEC Gyanesh Kumar was serving as Public Works Department secretary

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC

The minister also said that the preliminary enquiry was ordered as there were certain discrepancies in the probe conducted into the matter in 2006 (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

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Keralam Public Works Department Minister P K Basheer on Thursday said a preliminary inquiry by the VACB ordered in connection with allegations of corruption in a road project undertaken two decades ago when CEC Gyanesh Kumar was the PWD secretary was ongoing and its report is not yet available.

Basheer was responding to queries, during the question hour in the state Assembly, by BJP MLAs B B Gopakumar, V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar regarding the status of the vigilance probe initiated in the matter.

The minister also said that the preliminary enquiry was ordered as there were certain discrepancies in the probe conducted into the matter in 2006 by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

 

He also told the House that a loss of Rs 700 crore was caused to the government due to the alleged irregularities committed by officials in connection with the project.

The minister was referring to the alleged corruption in the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), undertaken in 2006 when Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was serving as Public Works Department secretary.

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In 2006, the KSTP undertook a World Bank-funded project worth Rs 215 crore to reconstruct the MC Road from Angamaly to Thiruvananthapuram.

PATI-BEL, a joint venture between a Malaysian firm and Bhageeratha Engineering, was awarded the project.

A Malaysian company carried out the work. Its project engineer, Lee See Been, allegedly raised several complaints during construction before returning to Malaysia, where he died by suicide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : chief election commissioner Kerala

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 10:12 AM IST