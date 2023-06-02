close

Maha SSC results declared; overall pass percentage at 93.83, dips 3% YoY

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared SSC, results that saw a pass percentage of 93.83, a drop of nearly 3 points from last year, board officials said

Press Trust of India Pune
Results, Exam results

Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday declared Class 10, or SSC, results that saw a pass percentage of 93.83, a drop of nearly 3 points from last year, board officials said.

The overall pass percentage stood at 96.94 last year.

Maintaining the trend, girls yet again outshone boys, posting an overall pass percentage of 95.87. The pass percentage for boys stood at 92.05.

The Kokan division topped the list with 98.11 per cent of students clearing the board exam, while the Nagpur division was at the bottom with a pass percentage of 92.05, said board chairperson Sharad Gosavi.

Of the other divisions, Kolhapur posted a pass percentage of 96.73, followed by Pune (95.64), Mumbai (93.66), Aurangabad (93.23), Amaravati (93.22), Latur (92.67), and Nashik (92.22).

A total of 15,29,096 students registered for the SSC exam that was held in March-April this year and 14,34,898 students cleared it, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

