WBJELET Admit Card 2023 released, here's how to check and download

WB JELET admit card 2023 was released on June 1, 2023. Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released admit cards

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released admit cards for Joint Entrance for lateral entry into B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. courses (JELET) on June 1, 2023.
Candidates who will appear in the WB JELET exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WB JELET exams are expected to begin on June 10, 2023. The duration of WB JELET exams is two hours between 11 am to 1 pm.
The entrance examination comprises 100 MCQs in the English language only.

How to download the WB JELET exam 2023 admit cards?

Candidates who want to check and download their admit cards online must have their application number and date of birth handy.
Here are the easy steps to download the WB JELET exam admit card 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WB JELET, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, look for the admit cards for JELET 2023 link and click on it.
Step 3: A new login page will open, enter your credentials and click on submit button.
Step 4: Your WB JELET 2023 admit cards will appear in front of your screen.
Step 5: You can download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

Instructions for candidates

Every candidate must bring a hard copy of their admit card and carry it along with valid ID proof to the examination centre. Candidates without proper admit cards and ID proof wouldn't be allowed to appear in the WB JELET examination.
For any other details, candidates can check their admit card or visit the official website of the board.

Topics : West Bengal Admit Card Entrance Exams

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:48 AM IST

