WBJELET Admit Card 2023 released, here's how to check and download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released admit cards for Joint Entrance for lateral entry into B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. courses (JELET) on June 1, 2023.
Candidates who will appear in the WB JELET exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in.
The WB JELET exams are expected to begin on June 10, 2023. The duration of WB JELET exams is two hours between 11 am to 1 pm.
The entrance examination comprises 100 MCQs in the English language only.
How to download the WB JELET exam 2023 admit cards?
Candidates who want to check and download their admit cards online must have their application number and date of birth handy.
Here are the easy steps to download the WB JELET exam admit card 2023:
Also Read
KCET 2023 Admit Card released on kea.kar.nic.in, UGCET exam from May 20
NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in
APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket released for class 10th, 12th- All you need to know
MAT 2023 Admit Card for CBT 1 out today; Know how to download here
PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check
English learning programme launched in 36 childcare centres in TN
Changes in visa rules won't impact undergrad students, says UK minister
CUET PG 2023 intimation slip released, here's how to check and download
Majority students under Southern boards take Science in Class 11: Study
Bengal govt introduces 4-year UG honours course from this academic year
Step 1: Visit the official website of WB JELET, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, look for the admit cards for JELET 2023 link and click on it.
Step 2: On the home page, look for the admit cards for JELET 2023 link and click on it.
Step 3: A new login page will open, enter your credentials and click on submit button.
Step 4: Your WB JELET 2023 admit cards will appear in front of your screen.
Step 5: You can download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.
Instructions for candidates
Every candidate must bring a hard copy of their admit card and carry it along with valid ID proof to the examination centre. Candidates without proper admit cards and ID proof wouldn't be allowed to appear in the WB JELET examination.
For any other details, candidates can check their admit card or visit the official website of the board.