English learning programme launched in 36 childcare centres in TN

The Department of Social Defence and the State Childcare Protection Society have launched an English learning programme in 36 childcare centres of Tamil Nadu.

The programme titled -- Magic English Learning Buddy -- will provide experimental learning in English to the students by way of mime, music, storytelling and theatre-based activities.

The programme will be implemented in 24 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Tuticorin, the Nilgiris, Pudukottai, Tenkasi and Coimbatore.

The programme for improving English language skills for children in government-run childcare institutions has been designed to develop listening comprehension, conversational speaking and reading skills. This is done using an indigenously created set of tools and processes.

The programme, according to the Social Defence and Childcare Protection Society, is designed in such a manner that the children will learn English the way they will learn their mother tongue.

LED tvs will be installed in Childcare institutions and digital components will be run in these. Students will learn English through audiobooks and picture books and interactive experiences led by theatre and voice actors.

--IANS

aal/khz/