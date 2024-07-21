Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Matter of immense pride: PM on India's 4th position at Int'l Maths Olympiad

"Our contingent has brought home 4 Golds and one Silver Medal. This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more popular," he said in a post on X

India math olympiad team

India math olympiad team, Image taken from HBCSE's X handle, Account name: @HBCSE_TIFR

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday it is a matter of immense joy and pride that India has come 4th in its best-ever performance in the International Maths Olympiad.
"Our contingent has brought home 4 Golds and one Silver Medal. This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more popular," he said in a post on X.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

News updates: Microsoft says about 8.5 million of its devices affected by CrowdStrike-related outage

PM Modi meets New Zealand counterpart, agrees to advance bilateral ties

Nothing wrong in UP police diktat to display names of shopkeepers: Manjhi

Full credit to PM Modi, CM Shinde for weakening left extremism: Deora

Musk congratulates PM Modi on being most followed world leader on X

Topics : Narendra Modi education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon