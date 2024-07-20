Full credit to PM Modi, CM Shinde for weakening left extremism: Deora

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for "unambiguously weakening left-wing extremism." His comments came days after 12 Naxals were killed in an encounter in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on July 17. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post on X, Milind Deora said, "Full credit to @narendramodi Ji & @mieknathshinde Ji for unambiguously weakening left-wing extremism. This is precisely how the #Maharashtra Government ensured a Rs10,000 crore steel plant creating 7,000 jobs came to #Gadchiroli, a former Naxal hotbed". He added, "I recall how far-left elements tried to prevail over the UPA's efforts to weed out Maoist insurgent groups."

After the encounter, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal, told ANI, "All armed formations/cadres in Uttar Gadchiroli have been neutralised by the police. After this operation, Uttar Gadchiroli is naxal-free now. Despite the rain and overflowing rivers and canals, our police personnel carried out this operation."

SP Neelotpal further said that 11 weapons, including 7 automatic weapons like AK-47 rifles & INSAS rifles, 2 BGL launchers, detonators, and naxal literature, were recovered (from the site of the encounter).

On Wednesday, SP Neelotpal, said that various crimes, including encounters, arson, and murder, had been registered against the dead Maoists.

Earlier in the month, seven C-60 parties led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police officers were sent near the Chattisgarh border in Wandoli village.

On July 17, an encounter broke out between the Maharashtra Police C-60 team and Maoist insurgents in the forest area between Chhindbhatti and PV-82 in the border area of Kanker.

A heavy exchange of fire began on Wednesday afternoon and continued intermittently for six hours. The resulting firefight left 12 Naxal cadres dead.

Following the successful operation, the police jawans of the C-60 unit were welcomed by other officials at the Police Headquarters in Gadchiroli.

The Jawans were greeted with applause and flowers upon reaching the headquarters after completing the operation.