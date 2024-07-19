Business Standard
TS EAMCET 2024: Counselling result to be announced today at tgeapcet.nic.in

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 today, July 19, 2024 on the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The TS EAMCET 2024 phase 1 seat allotment result will be released today, July 19, 2024, by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The results of the first round of the TS EAPCET 2024 counselling process can be found on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in once they have been announced.
The official notice stated, “The Provisional First Phase allotment of seats will be made on or before 19-07-2024 and will be placed in the website https://tgeapcet.nic.in". The next step for those who make it onto the phase 1 seat allotment list is to self-report through the official website by July 23, 2024 and make the payment of tuition fees. 
TS EAMCET 2024: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official portal at tgeapcet.nic.in.
Step 2: Find for the TS EAMCET 2024 counselling link and press on it, on the homepage.
Step 3: Choose the phase 1 seat allotment result link.
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen in a PDF format.

Step 5: Download and save the page for later.

TS EAMCET 2024: Documents required 

— TS EAMCET 2024 rank card.
— TS EAMCET 2024 Admit card
— Class 12 or equivalent mark sheet.
— Class 10 or equivalent mark sheet.
— Transfer Certificate (TC)
— Minority Certificate (if applicable)
— PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and Games Certificates (if applicable)
— Education certificates from Class 6 to Class 12.
— Caste Certificate (if applicable)
— Residence Certificate of either parent for 10 years in Telangana / Andhra Pradesh (if applicable)
— Aadhaar Card.

TS EAMCET: Important information

The web options entry for round 2 of the TS EAMCET 2024 counselling process will take place on July 27 and 28. Phase 2 of the process will begin on July 26. The TS EAMCET Engineering exam was given from May 9 to 11 this year, and the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exams were given on May 7 and 8 in 2024. On May 18, the results were made public.
The TS EAMCET 2024 is a state-level exam for admission to various Telangana institutions' BE, BTech, BPharm, PharmD, BSc, BFSc, and BVSc programs. 

 

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

