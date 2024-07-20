NEET-UG results: Over 2,000 candidates from Sikar score over 650

The results, which were initially announced on June 5, have been published in this format following an order of the Supreme Court |Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Over 75 NEET-UG candidates from each centre in Rajasthan's Sikar have scored above 600 marks with the number going upto 150 at few centres. According to an analysis of the centre-wise result for the medical entrance, the average of candidates scoring above 600 in Sikar is much higher than the national average. For instance at a centre in Aravali Public School, over 90 out of 942 candidates scored above 600 and seven above 700. Similarly, in Mody Institute of Technology centre, over 110 candidates scored above 600. ALSO READ: NEET-UG results: 682 highest at Haryana centre that saw 6 scoring full The number was above 75 at Vishwa Bharti PG College centre and it was same for Tagore PG college.

The number of above 600 scorers at Aryan PG College centre is 90, 85 at Sunrise International School, 94 at BPS Convent School, 132 at Gurukul International school and 115 at Shri Mangal Chand Diwaniya Vidya Centre.

Over 27,000 candidates appeared at exam centres in Sikar out of which over 4200 have scored above 600.

In all, there are 30,204 students who scored 650 and above 1.3 percent of the 23.22 lakh candidates nationwide. These candidates would have ranks in the top 30,000 and a chance at seats in government medical colleges. Of this set, examinees from Sikar alone will have a chance to claim 2,037 seats.

At two other centres in Sikar, 150 candidates and 83 candidates have scored more than 600.

The top court will resume hearing the arguments on July 22 on a batch of pleas seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the allegations of malpractice in the prestigious exam.



Candidates at Rajkot centre get above 600 marks, one perfect 720

Over 240 NEET-UG candidates who appeared for the medical entrance test at a centre in Gujarat's Rajkot have scored more than 600 marks, with 11 of them getting 700 and above, and one a perfect 720.

The figures are according to an analysis of the centre-wise results published on Saturday by the National Testing Agency, which is under the scanner for alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, including paper leak.

Among the candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG at the Rajkot-based School of Engineering, RK University, test centre, 12 scored 700 and above -- one got 720, two got 710, four got 705, one got 704, one got 701 and three scored 700.

More than 240 aspirants who took the exam at the centre scored more than 600 marks. Of them, the score of 148 candidates was above 650 but below 700.

Gujarat, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana are among the states from where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested people, including students, parents and members of 'paper solver' gangs, in connection with the alleged leak of the question paper of the May 5 NEET-UG exam.

In Rajasthan's Sikar, more than 150 candidates from a centre have scored above 600 marks but below 700. The marks of 83 from another centre in Sikar was also above 600 but below 700.

Forty-five candidates of the Model School centre in Haryana' Rohtak scored more than 600 marks, while among those who took the NEET-UG in Lucknow's SDSN Mahavidyalaya centre, more than 45 scored above 600. The scores of these students at these centres was below the 700-mark.

Also, no NEET-UG candidate has scored above 682 in the revised results for the Hardayal Public School centre in Haryana's Jhajjar that was under the scanner after six aspirants who took the medical entrance exam there on May 5 got 720 out of 720.

The scores were revised after a retest was ordered by the Supreme Court following allegations of inflation of marks due to grace being awarded.

Only 13 candidates of the centre managed to score more than 600 marks, according to the centre-wise results.

The results of the May 5 exam, which were initially announced on June 5, have been published in this centre-wise format following an order of the top court.

The court is hearing several petitions about the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the test on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, for more than 24 lakh candidates.

The top court had ordered that the results be announced while masking the identities of aspirants. It had said it wanted to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres secured more marks than those writing the exam elsewhere.

The court will resume hearing the arguments in the matter on July 22 on a batch of pleas seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the allegations of malpractice in the prestigious exam.