NEET UG 2024 Result: City, centre-wise results out. Here's how to check

NEET UG 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results today, July 20, following a Supreme Court order. The NEET UG 2024 results are available centre-wise and city-wise on the official NTA website. Candidates can access their results using the link activated on July 20, 2024.

How to check NEET UG 2024 city and centre-specific results

Candidates can follow these steps to view their NEET UG 2024 city and centre-specific results:

1. Visit the official NEET UG 2024 website at exams.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the link titled "NEET (UG) Result 2024 City/Centre wise."

3. The results page will open.

4. Select the state and city, then choose the respective centre.

5. Click on "View Details."

6. The NEET city-wise results PDF will open.

The court directive

The Supreme Court directed the NTA to release the NEET results centre-wise and city-wise to investigate claims that candidates at certain centres scored higher marks due to alleged irregularities.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear petitions on July 22, seeking the cancellation of the exam, a re-test, and a court-monitored investigation into malpractice allegations in the NEET UG 2024 exam. The court has also instructed the exam authority to withhold students' identities when publishing the centre-wise results.