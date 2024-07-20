Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NEET UG 2024 Result: City, centre-wise results out. Here's how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET-UG 2024 results on its official website. Read on for instructions on how to check your results

Neet UG result 2024

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NEET UG 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results today, July 20, following a Supreme Court order. The NEET UG 2024 results are available centre-wise and city-wise on the official NTA website. Candidates can access their results using the link activated on July 20, 2024.

How to check NEET UG 2024 city and centre-specific results


Candidates can follow these steps to view their NEET UG 2024 city and centre-specific results:
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

1. Visit the official NEET UG 2024 website at exams.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the link titled "NEET (UG) Result 2024 City/Centre wise."

3. The results page will open.

4. Select the state and city, then choose the respective centre.

More From This Section

TS EAMCET 2024: Counselling result to be announced today at tgeapcet.nic.in

ICAI CA 2024: November Final Exam dates announced at icai.org, view details

NEET-UG row: CBI arrests four MBBS students of Aiims Patna, seals rooms

What is the disability quota in UPSC exams? Here's all you need to know

World Emoji Day 2024: Know date, history, importance in online conversation


5. Click on "View Details."

6. The NEET city-wise results PDF will open.


The court directive


The Supreme Court directed the NTA to release the NEET results centre-wise and city-wise to investigate claims that candidates at certain centres scored higher marks due to alleged irregularities. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear petitions on July 22, seeking the cancellation of the exam, a re-test, and a court-monitored investigation into malpractice allegations in the NEET UG 2024 exam. The court has also instructed the exam authority to withhold students' identities when publishing the centre-wise results.

Also Read

NEET UG 2024 Results LIVE: NTA announces city and center-specific results

Highlights: Piyush Goyal likely to attend Brics trade ministers' meeting in Moscow on July 26

CBI questions Ranchi MBBS student in connection with NEET-UG paper leak

NEET-UG 2024: 'Paper solved in 45 minutes before exam?', SC asks Centre

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court directs NTA to publish results by Saturday noon

Topics : NEET UG NEET result Results NEET row NEET exams NEET-UG BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon