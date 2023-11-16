Sensex (0.69%)
Medical education regulator defers decision on MBBS seat cap by a year

The decision was taken after the Union Health Ministry on November 1 asked the medical education regulator to re-examine the provisions of the ratio of 100 MBBS seats per 10 lakh population in states

Medical college

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has deferred by a year its decision to cap the number of MBBS seats to 100 per 10 lakh population following protests by southern states.
The decision was taken after the Union Health Ministry on November 1 asked the medical education regulator to re-examine the provisions of the ratio of 100 MBBS seats per 10 lakh population in states.
"It is informed that a decision has been taken by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission that the 'objective' clause under Chapter-1 of 'Guidelines for Under Graduate Courses under Establishment of New Medical Institutions, Starting of New Medical Courses, Increase of Seats for Existing Courses and Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023" (notified by UGMEB on August 16, 2023) shall be implemented from academic year 2025-26," the Commission said.
The NMC had in August stated that "After 2023-24 (from the 2024-25 academic year), letter of permission for starting of new medical colleges would be issued only for annual intake capacity of 50/100/150 seats (new medical colleges will only have 50-150 seats) provided that medical colleges shall follow the ratio of 100 MBBS seats per 10 lakh population in that state/Union Territory."

The August 16 notification was opposed by states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry, which have a large number of medical colleges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Medical colleges MBBS higher education

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

