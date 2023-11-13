Sensex (-0.50%)
IIM Jammu, SIDBI to launch STEM programme for youth in J-K, Ladakh

It has been designed to equip the students with the necessary knowledge and guidance to start and grow their businesses in the future, the official added

IIM Jammu

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) have collaborated to offer a specialised one-year-long Skill to Enterprise Module (STEM) programme for students in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, according to an official on Monday.
The programme will commence in two batches starting on December 4 and December 19 at the Srinagar and Jammu campuses of the institute, the official said.
It has been designed to equip the students with the necessary knowledge and guidance to start and grow their businesses in the future, the official added.
It would provide comprehensive four weeks of residential training along with eight weeks of virtual training to help the participants develop an understanding of business management, compliance, finance, planning, and strategic aspects of a business, as per the official.
"The programme will be particularly beneficial for those who have completed a technical course and possess a valuable skill set but lack the required resources and knowledge to start their own business. It will also provide an opportunity for those who wish to gain financial independence and create a positive impact in their own communities through entrepreneurship," the official said.
According to the official, the candidates would be selected by the experts based on the readiness of their ideas and provided with guidance through industry mentorship and incubation.
The trained candidates will be connected to financial institutions through Credit Connect Schemes, the official informed.
"The STEM programme is a joint initiative of IIM Jammu and SIDBI with a total of 60 selected participants to be trained over a period of one year free of cost," the official said.

Topics : IIM Jammu and Kashmir SIDBI Ladakh

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

